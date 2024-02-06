Out of the past: Aug. 21

An agreement paving the way for student and faculty exchanges between Southeast Missouri State University and Kunsan National University in South Korea was signed during a luncheon Thursday.
After losing a close bid for re-election in the Republican primary two weeks ago, Cape Girardeau County Associate Commissioner Leonard Sander says he plans to focus his effort the next four months on trying to finish projects he has started.
About 250 National Guardsmen in Cape Girardeau and another 9,000 throughout Missouri will receive more riot training within the next 45 days than they've had in six to eight years. The extensive training, which already has begun in some groups, comes in conjunction with a national order to retrain the National Guard to combat the "new type" of riot. Rather than emphasizing crowd control, the new training is more concerned with looters and snipers.
Reactions ranging from resignation to resentment are being expressed in the wake of a decision to close the 69-year-old St. Edward's Catholic Church at Dutchtown. Bishop Ignatius J. Strecker's decision to close the church was based on a shortage of priests.
Work is to be rushed the remainder of this week on the new Army airfield south of Cape Girardeau to make way for the contractor, William Ehlers, to begin construction of the buildings. Equipment this week has been running not only during the day, but several pieces have been kept in operation throughout the nights. More than 500 acres of ground already have been turned under, and the only part not to be plowed is the land adjacent to U.S. 61, where the buildings will be erected.
While nothing definite is known, it is generally understood the 23 barracks buildings at the CCC camp at Jackson will be dismantled in the near future and sent to Babler Park in St. Louis County as Army barracks.
Company I of Kennett, Missouri, Sixth Regiment, passed through Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon on its way to Nevada, Missouri, to enter training. The company was scheduled to leave a week ago, but owing to a smallpox quarantine, they weren't released until yesterday.
The Frisco Railroad is sending out a circular asking for women workers. In view of the fact many young men will be called to war, it is proposed to fill as many vacancies as possible with women, giving preference to female relatives of Frisco employees.
-- Sharon K. Sanders