Out of the past: Aug. 21

1992

An agreement paving the way for student and faculty exchanges between Southeast Missouri State University and Kunsan National University in South Korea was signed during a luncheon Thursday.

After losing a close bid for re-election in the Republican primary two weeks ago, Cape Girardeau County Associate Commissioner Leonard Sander says he plans to focus his effort the next four months on trying to finish projects he has started.

1967

About 250 National Guardsmen in Cape Girardeau and another 9,000 throughout Missouri will receive more riot training within the next 45 days than they've had in six to eight years. The extensive training, which already has begun in some groups, comes in conjunction with a national order to retrain the National Guard to combat the "new type" of riot. Rather than emphasizing crowd control, the new training is more concerned with looters and snipers.

Reactions ranging from resignation to resentment are being expressed in the wake of a decision to close the 69-year-old St. Edward's Catholic Church at Dutchtown. Bishop Ignatius J. Strecker's decision to close the church was based on a shortage of priests.