Out of the past: Aug. 20

1998

Cape Girardeau's largest surgical group, Cape Girardeau Surgical Clinic Inc., has notified Blue Cross Blue Shield that it will leave the HealthNet Blue provider network Oct. 1; surgeons in the group are Drs. Robert S. Hunt, Franklin H. McGinty, L. McClune, Jonathon K. Foley, Ronald M. Richmond, Daniel G. Hafenrichter and John G. Adams.

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A state veterans cemetery will be established in Bloomfield adjacent to a new Stars and Stripes Museum and Library that is under construction in this Stoddard County community; the cemetery is one of two veterans cemeteries being developed in Eastern Missouri by the Missouri Veterans' Commission; the other will be in Randolph County.

1973

Sports fans are recovering after a day filled with athletic events in Cape Girardeau; the Cape Girardeau American Legion baseball team won two games of a best-of-three series to claimed the state Legion championship, something that has eluded coach John Yallaly for the past 18 years; Mel Purcell, a 14-year-old youngster from Murray, Kentucky, battled tennis players two or three times his age in emerging as the open division net champion in The Southeast Missourian tennis tournament.

Preschool orientation and workshop for teachers in the Cape Girardeau public schools will get underway as scheduled tomorrow regardless of the strike by Carpenters Local 1770, which has halted renovation work at three elementary schools -- Washington, Franklin and Lorimier; a union spokesman says the Board of Education is planning to go into Circuit Court in Jackson this afternoon in an effort to prevent pickets from stopping work at those buildings.