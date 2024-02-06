Out of the past: Aug. 20

1996

Cape Girardeau voters will decide whether to issue $26.5 million in water system improvement bonds and pay for them with a quarter-cent sales tax; at its meeting yesterday, the Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously decided to put two separate issues -- whether to sell the bonds and how to pay the debt service -- on the Nov. 5 ballot; if both pass, the bond money will be used to fund expansion of Water Plant 1, drill 21 wells near the plant and improve the city's water distribution system; a quarter-cent sales tax, expected to generate $1.75 million annually for 20 years, would retire the debt; if the bond issue passes and the sales tax doesn't, water customers likely would see a 59% rate increase to pay the debt.

A newly acquired grant will enable Scott City to build a much larger public works and recycling center than originally proposed; the grant came through the Bootheel Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission; the city was looking to construct a 30-by-30-foot building at a cost of approximately $20,000; now, due to the grant, it will probably have a 30-by-64-foot structure at a cost to the city of approximately $25,000.

1971

Officials of Admiral Plastics Co. and the Cape Girardeau plant of the 7-Up Bottling Co., assessing the damage to their plants, are unable to give estimates of the losses in the devastating fire which struck them Thursday afternoon, but authorities believe they won't exceed $500,000; two Cape Girardeau fire captains, two firemen and a civilian who joined in to fight the intense fire were felled by heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation; released during the night from a local hospital were captains Calvin Lynch and Ronald Moss, firemen David Suttles and James Foister, and Gene Huckstep.

Roy Acuff and Bill Monroe will headline the Country Music Jamboree to be sponsored by the Southeast Missourian for the benefit of Cape Girardeau's 1971-72 United Way campaign; the show is scheduled for Sept. 30 at the Arena Building.