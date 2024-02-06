Out of the past: Aug. 20

1995

LEOPOLD, Mo. -- Plans are being made for a Mass of thanksgiving at St. John's Catholic Church here, followed by a dinner at the Leopold Knights of Columbus Hall, next Saturday in observance of the 40th anniversary of Sister Mary Jane Jansen entering the School Sisters of Notre Dame; Jansen is the daughter of the late Robert W. and Clara Jansen; she taught in various Missouri parish schools, including St. Mary's in Cape Girardeau; she resides in Leopold, where she works in various capacities at her home parish.

Union Planters Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, has announced it intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to acquire Capital Bancorporation Inc. of Cape Girardeau.

1970

Permission for small pleasure craft on the Mississippi River to moor for certain purposes to the larger restaurant boat -- the Rebel Queen -- at the foot of Broadway was granted by the City Council last night; however, no refueling of the smaller boats will be allowed while moored to the restaurant boat.

A "garbage dump" in South Cape Girardeau and a lack of public housing brought a South Cape delegation numbering around 50 to a meeting of the City Council last night; through spokesmen Bob Williams and Richard E. Snider, the group protested the sanitary landfill in the southern portion of town and demanded the council act on public housing; the council didn't take action on either request.