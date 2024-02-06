Out of the past: Aug. 2

1998

Dr. Brian Anderson becomes the senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Jackson; Anderson has served four churches in 16 years of ministry; he and his wife, Diane, and their two sons, Mark and Paul, are from Richardson, Texas.

Even as the summer heat continues, the most dreaded event of the summer for many youngsters is nearing: The first day back to school; area schools are beginning the 1998-99 school year as early as Aug. 14 and as late as Aug. 26; all will start before the historical beginning of the fall semester, Labor Day, which is Sept. 7, despite a 1983 law requiring all schools to begin after the holiday; however, rural communities can claim an agricultural exemption, and there is no set rule on how that exemption is applied by school districts.

1973

Commenting on Gov. Christopher S. Bond's veto of the Legislature's reorganization bill, Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., D-Cape Girardeau, says Bond "wants to run the state government his own way," likening the young Republican governor to President Richard Nixon; but chairman of Missouri's Little Hoover Commission, D.W. Gilmore, a former Benton, Missouri, attorney who served as a Democrat in the Senate, defends Bond's action; Gilmore says Bond did what he had to do and, had he not done so, Bond would have abdicated the proper authority of the executive branch.

Construction of a Mississippi River bridge connecting Cape Girardeau and Southern Illinois has been added to a long-range plan to develop major highways in the two-state region; the new span is only in the thinking stage, and nothing definite has been proposed.