Out of the past: Aug. 2

1997

A teen-ager serving a 37-day sentence in the Cape Girardeau County Jail spent a half hour of freedom yesterday partially submerged in a creek in Arena Park; he was captured at 11:45 a.m. after walking off from a prisoner work program at the Cape Girardeau Recycling Center on Broadview; the capture was made after Southeast Missourian photographer Don Shrubshell saw Hill partially submerged along the bank of the creek and alerted police.

The owner of a rental house is seeking an injunction to stop the city of Jackson from issuing building permits in an area served by a sanitary sewer trunk line until it is upgraded; William J. Penrod is seeking the injunction, which would hamper Jackson's recent residential growth; Penrod, who owns a rental house at 1347 E. Main St., filed the petition because the city hasn't been able to find a solution to sewage overflow that occurs during peak usage periods along the sewer line.

1972

Cape Girardeau realized $39,883 in receipts from enforcement of its parking meter regulations during the 1971-72 fiscal year, which ended July 30; while that figure is $2,211 above the $37,673 received from meters in 1970-71, it is only the sixth highest in the 24 years the meters have been in operation here.

An early fall completion date is set for the new white way lighting system being installed in Cape Girardeau's downtown business area, as workers continue preliminary tasks; the new decorative system will feature larger luminaries placed mostly on concrete standards at lower heights; underground wiring will be used with the old wooden poles and overhead wiring removed in much of the area.