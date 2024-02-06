Out of the past: Aug. 2

A teen-ager serving a 37-day sentence in the Cape Girardeau County Jail spent a half hour of freedom yesterday partially submerged in a creek in Arena Park; he was captured at 11:45 a.m. after walking off from a prisoner work program at the Cape Girardeau Recycling Center on Broadview; the capture was made after Southeast Missourian photographer Don Shrubshell saw Hill partially submerged along the bank of the creek and alerted police.
The owner of a rental house is seeking an injunction to stop the city of Jackson from issuing building permits in an area served by a sanitary sewer trunk line until it is upgraded; William J. Penrod is seeking the injunction, which would hamper Jackson's recent residential growth; Penrod, who owns a rental house at 1347 E. Main St., filed the petition because the city hasn't been able to find a solution to sewage overflow that occurs during peak usage periods along the sewer line.
Cape Girardeau realized $39,883 in receipts from enforcement of its parking meter regulations during the 1971-72 fiscal year, which ended July 30; while that figure is $2,211 above the $37,673 received from meters in 1970-71, it is only the sixth highest in the 24 years the meters have been in operation here.
An early fall completion date is set for the new white way lighting system being installed in Cape Girardeau's downtown business area, as workers continue preliminary tasks; the new decorative system will feature larger luminaries placed mostly on concrete standards at lower heights; underground wiring will be used with the old wooden poles and overhead wiring removed in much of the area.
The shackles which have constrained Cape Girardeau's construction program most of this year were torn loose in July by the largest single month's building effort in the postwar period, and perhaps in history; permits issued by the city engineer showed a declared cost of $148,459 given by builders in July; residential construction so far this year has amounted to $285,900, with permits in July numbering 15; in a breakdown of July figures, the highest residential cost was $8,000; in another category, $14,000 was the cost of an addition to Trinity Lutheran School; of business totals, $35,000 was for the new Kimbel truck terminal and $12,000 for a warehouse.
Dr. and Mrs. G.B. Schulz, 605 Broadway, have purchased an eight-room, 1 1/2-story brick residence at 31 N. Henderson Ave., from Mr. and Mrs. E.R. Stuber, who are now residing at Iowa City, Iowa, where Stuber is football coach.
While William Sacks of St. Louis carried Cape Girardeau County over his opponents in the race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator, Cape Girardeau Township yesterday gave a decided majority to R.R. Brewster, unofficial returns show; on the Democratic side of the ticket, Breckenridge Long is leading the race.
Giboney Houck of Cape Girardeau, candidate for the Democratic nomination for congressman of the 14th District, lost to Thomas F. Fulbright of Doniphan, Missouri, 3-1, according to returns from the district.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
