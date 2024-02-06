Out of the past: Aug. 2

1996

A Cape Girardeau man arrested in St. Louis on Wednesday is accused of robbing a Mercantile Bank branch in Cape Girardeau; the 30-year-old suspect was returned to Cape Girardeau yesterday, where he is charged with the July 26 armed robbery of the bank in Town Plaza Shopping Center.

State Treasurer Bob Holden, during a visit to Southeast Missouri, says Missourians could save the state more than $328,000 each year by receiving their benefit or payroll checks electronically; he announces the paperless check plan for people who receive Social Security, Aid to Families with Dependent Children, unemployment and veterans benefits or state and federal payroll checks.

1971

Another section of Interstate 55 is scheduled to be opened Thursday; traffic will run on a 4.2-mile segment in Pemiscot County extending from a mile north to about a mile south of Hayti, Missouri; W.H. Shaw, district 10 engineer at Sikeston, Missouri, notes only one remaining segment of I-55 remains to be finished between Fruitland and Memphis, Tennessee; this is 12.7 miles from the new pavement's terminus south of Hayti to just north of the Arkansas state line.

A comprehensive plan for the City of Jackson for the next 20 to 25 years is received by the Jackson City Council from the planning firm of Harland Bartholomew and Associates; the plan includes recommendations ranging from annexation to street extensions, creek bank preservation and a mall on High Street.