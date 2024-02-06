Out of the past: Aug. 2

A Cape Girardeau man arrested in St. Louis on Wednesday is accused of robbing a Mercantile Bank branch in Cape Girardeau; the 30-year-old suspect was returned to Cape Girardeau yesterday, where he is charged with the July 26 armed robbery of the bank in Town Plaza Shopping Center.
State Treasurer Bob Holden, during a visit to Southeast Missouri, says Missourians could save the state more than $328,000 each year by receiving their benefit or payroll checks electronically; he announces the paperless check plan for people who receive Social Security, Aid to Families with Dependent Children, unemployment and veterans benefits or state and federal payroll checks.
Another section of Interstate 55 is scheduled to be opened Thursday; traffic will run on a 4.2-mile segment in Pemiscot County extending from a mile north to about a mile south of Hayti, Missouri; W.H. Shaw, district 10 engineer at Sikeston, Missouri, notes only one remaining segment of I-55 remains to be finished between Fruitland and Memphis, Tennessee; this is 12.7 miles from the new pavement's terminus south of Hayti to just north of the Arkansas state line.
A comprehensive plan for the City of Jackson for the next 20 to 25 years is received by the Jackson City Council from the planning firm of Harland Bartholomew and Associates; the plan includes recommendations ranging from annexation to street extensions, creek bank preservation and a mall on High Street.
A petition bearing 83 names protesting the proposed location of a bus terminal at the southwest corner of Themis and Middle streets in Cape Girardeau has been placed on file with the city clerk for action by the City Council; residents of the area protest that such a bus terminal "would be a nuisance, would depreciate the value of property, and interfere with church services and church goers"; the site is close to Christ Episcopal and Trinity Lutheran churches.
In cooperation with the suggestion of the City Board of Health children be kept away from public gatherings until the present danger from infantile paralysis is past, the Cape Girardeau Public Library cancels its regular Saturday morning Children's Hour until further notice.
C.V. Ransom says he will appear before the County Court at Jackson next Monday and tender his resignation as constable for Cape Girardeau Township; he says there is too little remuneration for the work he does.
Cape Girardeau and Jackson are to have another bus line in the near future; William Jamison, manager of Red Line Motor Company of Collinsville, Illinois, hopes to have 20-passenger buses in operation between the towns in the next two weeks; the fare will be 50 cents.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.