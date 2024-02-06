Out of the past: Aug. 2

PATTON, Mo. -- Fictitious names were added to the student rolls at Meadow Heights School District, likely generating more state money than the district was entitled to; the names of 17 fictitious students appear on the rolls for 1990-91, and 17 others appear on the rolls for 1991-92, a state school official found; those names could have brought in as much as $34,000 extra a year.
Cape Girardeau County's assessed valuation climbed a significant $36 million in 1995 from the 1994 figure; total assessed valuation for real estate and personal property is $547,883,507 this year.
A new educational building is being constructed at the First Assembly of God Church, Hopper and Mount Auburn roads; the new facility will provide an additional 7,000 square feet of space to the congregation; the all-masonry structure will have three assembly areas and 13 Sunday school classrooms on the lower level, while the upper level will furnish a storage area, kitchen, restrooms and a recreation-fellowship room, which will include gymnasium facilities.
The Rev. Richard E. Hasz, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville, who has also been serving Immanuel Lutheran Church at Tilsit since May 10, has announced that the Rev. Julius L. Strelow, pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kennett, Missouri, has accepted the call to the church at Tilsit.
An inboard motor boat stolen here yesterday morning was recovered near Commerce, Missouri, late in the day after an airplane had been used to locate the stolen craft where it was tied up at the riverbank; the thieves, believed to be two boys, had stopped when the boat ran out of gasoline; the 16-foot craft, owned by Clarence L. Thompson and Harold Kuehn, was taken from a dock near Broadway.
Jackson school superintendent Russell O. Hawkins announces the appointment of William W. Lawson of Cape Girardeau as coach of athletics for the high school the coming year; he will succeed Beryl Swan; last year Lawson coached at Cairo, Illinois, and before that was an assistant to Coach E.R. Stuber at State College.
John A. Withers, who recently moved to Cape Girardeau from Allenville, where he was a banker for years, has connected himself with Lee L. Albert in a flour and feed business; the new firm will be known as the Albert-Withers Flour and Feed Co., and will be located on Frederick Street, occupying the building formerly used by Albert Flour and Feed store and that was just vacated by the Cape Mill Manufacturing Co.
A recruiting force under the command of Capt. T.H. Reagan arrives here in the morning with two G.M.C. ambulances, a White truck and a Dodge touring car to stimulate interest in the new Army and to recruit men into the service of the medical corps as hospital men or mechanics and ambulance drivers.
