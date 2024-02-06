Out of the past: Aug. 2

1995

PATTON, Mo. -- Fictitious names were added to the student rolls at Meadow Heights School District, likely generating more state money than the district was entitled to; the names of 17 fictitious students appear on the rolls for 1990-91, and 17 others appear on the rolls for 1991-92, a state school official found; those names could have brought in as much as $34,000 extra a year.

Cape Girardeau County's assessed valuation climbed a significant $36 million in 1995 from the 1994 figure; total assessed valuation for real estate and personal property is $547,883,507 this year.

1970

A new educational building is being constructed at the First Assembly of God Church, Hopper and Mount Auburn roads; the new facility will provide an additional 7,000 square feet of space to the congregation; the all-masonry structure will have three assembly areas and 13 Sunday school classrooms on the lower level, while the upper level will furnish a storage area, kitchen, restrooms and a recreation-fellowship room, which will include gymnasium facilities.

The Rev. Richard E. Hasz, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville, who has also been serving Immanuel Lutheran Church at Tilsit since May 10, has announced that the Rev. Julius L. Strelow, pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kennett, Missouri, has accepted the call to the church at Tilsit.