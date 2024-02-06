Out of the past: Aug. 2

Jackson city administrator Carl Talley will step down this fall from the job he's held for 24 years; in a letter to Mayor Paul Sander and the board of aldermen, Talley said his resignation is effective Oct. 31; he's stepping down "for personal and family reasons."
Seven members of the Scott City Council used an expense-paid trip to Las Vegas to visit the Lady Luck Gaming Corp. headquarters as a learning experience, members said Monday; the council members and their spouses spent Friday through Sunday in Las Vegas, touring Lady Luck's casinos and meeting with company executives and employees; Scott City chose Lady Luck as its riverboat gambling operator in April.
The Jackson Board of Education votes to lower this year's school tax rate by 16 cents to $3.48 per $100 valuation; the action comes about as a result of the blanket assessment increases ordered by the Board of Equalization, 30% on property in unincorporated areas and 5% on city property.
State College has issued a call for bids for construction of a power plant addition on the campus; the 45-foot addition will be constructed on the east side of the present power plant which stands north of Academic Hall; it will house a turbine and a steam generator boiler.
Word is received of the deaths of two Cape Girardeau soldiers and of a Sikeston, Missouri, boy serving with the Marine Corps; 2nd Lt. Richard O. Birk, 23, of Cape Girardeau died in Italy on July 14 of wounds received in action; Pvt. William T. Clore, 22, of Cape Girardeau was killed yesterday while in training at Camp Gruber, Oklahoma; Pfc. Emanuel F. Schorle Jr., 20, of Sikeston was killed in action, but no further information was provided.
Turning in a few more votes than for the primary election in August 1942, Cape Girardeau County voters yesterday nominated county choices and participated in close state races; in the Republican race for sheriff, former County Judge H.K. Sewing apparently gained the party nomination; in the only Democratic county contest, former sheriff Fred Hartle won the party nod to that office over Gay Chostner.
BENTON, Mo. -- At a recent meeting of the Scott County Court, contracts were let for the building of permanent roads, including Kingshighway, to Sanford Madden of Kansas City, Missouri; all contracts amount to $265,363.24 for a total of 52.06 miles; however, the dream of having Kingshighway paved with concrete isn't to be; the contract is for a gravel road.
Martin G. Lorberg, proprietor of the Lorberg Furniture and Undertaking Co. in Haarig, announces he will let a contract within the next week or 10 days for a two-story brick building to house his store; Lorberg has purchased from Grover Obermiller the old Schatz property on South Sprigg Street, just four lots south of William Street, and the building will be erected there.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
