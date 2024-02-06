Out of the past: Aug. 2

1994

Jackson city administrator Carl Talley will step down this fall from the job he's held for 24 years; in a letter to Mayor Paul Sander and the board of aldermen, Talley said his resignation is effective Oct. 31; he's stepping down "for personal and family reasons."

Seven members of the Scott City Council used an expense-paid trip to Las Vegas to visit the Lady Luck Gaming Corp. headquarters as a learning experience, members said Monday; the council members and their spouses spent Friday through Sunday in Las Vegas, touring Lady Luck's casinos and meeting with company executives and employees; Scott City chose Lady Luck as its riverboat gambling operator in April.

1969

The Jackson Board of Education votes to lower this year's school tax rate by 16 cents to $3.48 per $100 valuation; the action comes about as a result of the blanket assessment increases ordered by the Board of Equalization, 30% on property in unincorporated areas and 5% on city property.

State College has issued a call for bids for construction of a power plant addition on the campus; the 45-foot addition will be constructed on the east side of the present power plant which stands north of Academic Hall; it will house a turbine and a steam generator boiler.