Out of the past: Aug. 2

The Rev. Clifford Mitchell Sr. is installed as pastor of Second Missionary Baptist Church in the afternoon. The message is given by the Rev. S.W. Oliver, pastor of First Baptist Church in Cairo, Illinois.
Construction is underway for Bent Creek on the Green, a condominium development by Bent Creek Developers; the development is situated on 4.5 acres between the 10th and 18th fairways of Bent Creek Golf Club.
Hattie L. Eicholtz, former director of alumni activities at State College, will return to the campus here after an absence of 12 years. During that time, she was dean of women at Florida Southern College in Lakeland. She will assume her new duties as secretary of the Alumni Association as soon as she is settled in a place of residence.
Bill D. Burlison, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, announces he will file as a congressional candidate for the 10th Congressional District "on or about Aug. 15." Burlison's entry into the race for the congressional seat, to be vacated by congressman Paul C. Jones of Kennett, Missouri, brings the number of announced candidates to three.
Following services in the morning at English Lutheran Church, the Rev. Thomas D. Williams, pastor, and his mother, Esther Williams, leave for Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to spend a vacation until Aug.29. They came here from Bethlehem. During the pastor's absence, Albert Koeppel will have charge of church services.
Some of the details for the club show the Cape Girardeau District Fair Board will sponsor this year instead of a full exposition were arranged Friday. The date has tentatively been set for Sept. 4 and 5, and all 4-H Club members of the entire district have been invited to participate. Cash prizes for the winners have been set up, and arrangements are being made for the sale of concessions on a moderate scale for the club fair.
While Mississippi County led all other counties in Missouri in the vote for good roads yesterday, Scott County was a close second; Scott County voters approved a $750,000 bond issue in support of a system of hard-surface roads.
The Daily Republican receives phone calls from several towns where National Guard companies recently were organized threatening not to take the federal oath if Warren Mabrey, who recently was elected colonel of the new Sixth Regiment, is refused his commission by Gov. F.D. Gardner. Maj. Albert Linxweiler of Jefferson City, attached to the adjutant general's office, is credited with being behind the plot to oust Mabrey.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
