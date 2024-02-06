Out of the past: Aug. 2

1992

The Rev. Clifford Mitchell Sr. is installed as pastor of Second Missionary Baptist Church in the afternoon. The message is given by the Rev. S.W. Oliver, pastor of First Baptist Church in Cairo, Illinois.

Construction is underway for Bent Creek on the Green, a condominium development by Bent Creek Developers; the development is situated on 4.5 acres between the 10th and 18th fairways of Bent Creek Golf Club.

1967

Hattie L. Eicholtz, former director of alumni activities at State College, will return to the campus here after an absence of 12 years. During that time, she was dean of women at Florida Southern College in Lakeland. She will assume her new duties as secretary of the Alumni Association as soon as she is settled in a place of residence.

Bill D. Burlison, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, announces he will file as a congressional candidate for the 10th Congressional District "on or about Aug. 15." Burlison's entry into the race for the congressional seat, to be vacated by congressman Paul C. Jones of Kennett, Missouri, brings the number of announced candidates to three.