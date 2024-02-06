Out of the past: Aug. 19

1997

Don Beggs, chancellor of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, wants to change the image of the campus from a party school to one that offers quality educational opportunities; "It's no secret we have an image problem," said Beggs, who was in Cape Girardeau yesterday promoting SIU; Sunday marked the first anniversary of Beggs' tenure as chancellor; SIU's image has been tarnished by out-of-hand student Halloween celebrations.

USMedia Group Inc. plans to sell four daily newspapers and five weeklies to Rust Communications of Cape Girardeau; contract details are still being worked out, but change of ownership is expected by Oct. 1; the deal would also include several shoppers and niche publications in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Idaho.

1972

Rep. Bill D. Burlison confirms the Bureau of Sports Fisheries and Wildlife won't recommend wilderness status for 8,000 acres of the Mingo Wildlife Refuge near Puxico, Missouri; while the bureau has recommended 1,700 acres of the 21,646-acre refuge be put aside for wilderness use, conservationists have urged 8,000 acres be set aside, pointing out the bureau has excluded the heart of the swamp, Monopoly Lake, as well as the most valuable stands of cypress and water tupelo and many state champion and some national champion trees.

Jackson's first city administrator, Harry J. Kollman, will submit a letter of resignation to the Jackson City Council Monday; Kollman has accepted a position with the City of Riverview, Michigan, and is to report to work there Sept. 17.