Out of the past: Aug. 19

1996

After having three restaurant operators in as many years, those running Cape Girardeau Regional Airport are ready for some permanence; they hope Ronald and Glenda Woodard can give it to them; the Cape Girardeau City Council will decide tonight whether to let the Woodards, who own a family restaurant of the same name in Jackson, lease the airport restaurant; members of the Airport Advisory Board have suggested councilmen approve the arrangement.

Unpacked boxes and drywall dust decorate Southeast Missouri State University's new College of Business building as faculty move in; construction workers continue to put the finishing touches on the $15.8 million Robert A. Dempster Hall even as the college dean, Dr. Gerald McDougall, and his faculty prepare for a new school year.

1971

A blaze which breaks out shortly after the noon hour rages through the Admiral Plastic Corp. property, a division of General Sign Co., at 351 N. Kingshighway, destroying the building and its contents; shortly before 1 p.m., the fire spreads to the roof of the 7-Up Bottling Co. plant immediately north of the blazing structure; by 1:15 p.m., the flames envelope the bottling plant as well.

Area teachers receive the bad news that they had been expecting: Their raises guaranteed by new contracts are caught in the web of President Nixon's 90-day wage-price freeze; the freeze not only brings grumbles from the education profession but creates worries among Cape Girardeau city employees, who were under the impression their new play plan approved by the City Council July 21 would remain in effect.