Out of the past: Aug. 19

As the 100-degree dog days of summer linger into the starting dates of area schools, superintendents are panting for cooler days; Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neyland Clark says a few cool days and rain would be welcome before classes start Aug. 28; the days have been so hot for so long that district buildings don't have a chance to cool off in the overnight hours, Clark says.
Construction activity during the first 7 1/2 months of 1995 in Cape Girardeau is up more than 20%; the city's Inspection Services Division reports construction at more than $31 million through Aug. 15, up from the $25 million figure from the same period in 1994.
Mayor Howard C. Tooke and the City Council declare the Aug. 4 referendum on federally financed housing for low-income persons was "conducted in accordance with law and fairness"; replying to a claim the referendum was illegal, the mayor and councilmen say persons who made the charge "should take their complaint to the courts."
If you are growing corn in Cape Girardeau County, chances are three to one or higher that your field is under attack by southern corn leaf blight, says Phillip G. Stryker, area agronomy agent; the disease is just now being noticed on a widespread scale by Cape County farmers.
There are two guest speakers at Red Star Baptist Church services; the Rev. E.Z. Newsom is the speaker at the morning hour and at the evening hour; the Rev. Otis Langston, recently returned from Red Cross service in Europe, preaches.
Following a month's vacation, the Rev. Raymond E. Swartz resumes his pastoral duties at the Christian Church; at the morning worship service he preaches on the theme "I Shall Go on Singing."
Rurie Lesem of Little Rock, Arkansas, is at home on a short visit to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. M.E. Lesem; when he went into the pavilion last night to play with his old comrades, many in the audience recognized him and expressed a hope that he had returned to Cape Girardeau permanently; Lesem left here as a lead cornetist with the Sixth Regiment Band, but was later transferred to Camp Pike at Little Rock as director of the band at that post, with the rank of lieutenant; after being released by the Army, he remained in Little Rock, where he plays in a theater orchestra.
T.J. Sachse, a Teachers College student during the summer term and who has been teaching in the county for several years, will leave the latter part of next week for Greenville, North Carolina, where he has accepted a position in the high school.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.