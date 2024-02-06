Out of the past: Aug. 19

1995

As the 100-degree dog days of summer linger into the starting dates of area schools, superintendents are panting for cooler days; Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neyland Clark says a few cool days and rain would be welcome before classes start Aug. 28; the days have been so hot for so long that district buildings don't have a chance to cool off in the overnight hours, Clark says.

Construction activity during the first 7 1/2 months of 1995 in Cape Girardeau is up more than 20%; the city's Inspection Services Division reports construction at more than $31 million through Aug. 15, up from the $25 million figure from the same period in 1994.

1970

Mayor Howard C. Tooke and the City Council declare the Aug. 4 referendum on federally financed housing for low-income persons was "conducted in accordance with law and fairness"; replying to a claim the referendum was illegal, the mayor and councilmen say persons who made the charge "should take their complaint to the courts."

If you are growing corn in Cape Girardeau County, chances are three to one or higher that your field is under attack by southern corn leaf blight, says Phillip G. Stryker, area agronomy agent; the disease is just now being noticed on a widespread scale by Cape County farmers.