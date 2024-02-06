Out of the past: Aug. 19

1994

Mary McBride surprised co-workers this week with notification that she will resign as executive director of the Private Industry Council; her departure will become effective Aug. 26; Ron Swift will become interim executive director of the PIC.

Amanda Lomax of Benton, Missouri, was crowned 1994 Jackson Homecomers Queen last night; Jennifer Paulus of Perryville, Missouri, was first runner-up and Frannie Trum of Sikeston, Missouri, was second runner-up.

1969

The airport restaurant problem may be solved and another problem, service provided by Ozark Airlines, might be on its way to being resolved after a meeting yesterday of the Municipal Airport Board; the board recommended to the city council it approve a contract with Albert L. Underwood of Cape Girardeau allowing him to operate a restaurant at the terminal; in other business, the board discussed a letter received from Ozark suggesting a meeting Sept. 16 in St. Louis to discuss the air carrier's service here.

About $700 has been collected by the Community Sheltered Workshop here in its campaign to raise $7,500, which will enable the shop to continue operation through the remainder of this year and the first portion of 1970.