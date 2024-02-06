Out of the past: Aug. 19

Mary McBride surprised co-workers this week with notification that she will resign as executive director of the Private Industry Council; her departure will become effective Aug. 26; Ron Swift will become interim executive director of the PIC.
Amanda Lomax of Benton, Missouri, was crowned 1994 Jackson Homecomers Queen last night; Jennifer Paulus of Perryville, Missouri, was first runner-up and Frannie Trum of Sikeston, Missouri, was second runner-up.
The airport restaurant problem may be solved and another problem, service provided by Ozark Airlines, might be on its way to being resolved after a meeting yesterday of the Municipal Airport Board; the board recommended to the city council it approve a contract with Albert L. Underwood of Cape Girardeau allowing him to operate a restaurant at the terminal; in other business, the board discussed a letter received from Ozark suggesting a meeting Sept. 16 in St. Louis to discuss the air carrier's service here.
About $700 has been collected by the Community Sheltered Workshop here in its campaign to raise $7,500, which will enable the shop to continue operation through the remainder of this year and the first portion of 1970.
The SEMO District Fair, held last week, will see little if any profit, but members of the fair board of directors, meeting last night, expressed satisfaction the exposition apparently paid its way; total receipts from all sources amounted to $13,391.27; expenses thus far known amount to little more than $9,000, but all bills haven't been received.
With the day of Allied victory appearing ever nearer, Cape Girardeau's V-Day committee is making plans for a united celebration on the day when Germany is forced to lay down its arms; the announcement of Germany's capitulation will be answered with the sounding of every available whistle and bell in the community for 10 minutes; two hours later, a mammoth victory parade will be held.
Walnut Camp, No. 134, Woodmen of the World, held an open meeting last night to discuss the legislation enacted by the sovereign officials of the order in July in Chicago, which would increase the present rates nearly two-fold; resolutions were drawn endorsing the action of Claude Wilkerson of Sedalia, Missouri, head consul for the state, in his movement to keep the new rates from going into effect.
Mayor H.H. Haas filed complaints before Justice of the Peace Gust Schultz on Monday against two St. Louis detectives, who were employed by the Law Enforcement League of Cape Girardeau to develop cases against several saloons and immoral houses, alleging they made false affidavits against him.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
