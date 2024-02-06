Out of the past: Aug. 18

1998

Cape Girardeau voters will decide whether to increase and extend the city's hotel-motel tax to help pay for Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus; the City Council voted 6-1 to place on the Nov. 3 ballot the proposal to increase the tax from 3% to 4% and extend the tax from 2004 to 2030; in addition, the city's 1% restaurant tax would also be extended until 2030, but would not be increased.

Notre Dame High School students will get two extra days of summer this week while construction and maintenance crews put the finishing touches on the new building; classes will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, two days later than originally scheduled; delivery problems for some furniture and equipment and several unfinished construction projects are blamed for the delay.

1973

It seems to be a wait-and-see game at Gale, Illinois, between the East Cape Girardeau Levee District Board of Commissioners and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over who is responsible for repairing a breach in the mainline Mississippi River levee; a section of the levee north of Gale was breached June 14 in an attempt to rid flooded Alexander County of a tremendous amount of interior water; the Corps twice turned down requests to breach the levee; now the levee district is apparently looking to the Corps for help in replacing the dirt and bringing the levee back up to grade; but the help hasn't been forthcoming.

The John L. Wescoat Marina in Trail of Tears State Park is scheduled to be dedicated next summer; work on the marina has been ongoing for several years, with occasional snags causing delays.