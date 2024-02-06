Out of the past: Aug. 18

1997

A local developer has withdrawn a rezoning request and saved the Cape Girardeau City Council from a difficult decision; Larry McCulley has withdrawn his request for a rezoning of Victorian Estates Subdivision, negating the need for tonight's scheduled public hearing; McCulley had asked to change an approved R-1 plat for his subdivision on 14 acres of land east of the Highland Heights subdivision near Perryville Road; since the city was planning to take some of his property for the Walker Branch stormwater drainage project and a new sewer trunk line, he requested a rezoning so he could place more homes on smaller lots.

A new antiques, art and collectibles mall will open in downtown Cape Girardeau next fall; Madder Rose Antiques & Art will open at 1 N. Main St. on Nov. 1; John and Evelyn Boardman have leased the building, which extends the entire block from Main to Spanish streets, and she will operate the mall.

1972

The proverbial "August dog days" that Southeast Missourians have grown to expect have finally gripped the area, and it appears there is no immediate relief in sight; area residents are seeking relief from mid 90-degree temperatures and sweltering humidity which dealt its first real blow yesterday, forcing most of its victims into the confines of air-conditioned comfort.

A U.S. Senate-House conference committee has approved $84,123,000 in appropriations for flood control and water development projects in Missouri; the appropriation includes $25,000 for continuance of the general investigation of the proposed Mississippi River small boat harbor within the City of Cape Girardeau, as well as a $40,000 appropriation for more study of the Little River-Hubble Creek-Ramsey branches of the Little River Drainage District south of the city.