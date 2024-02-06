Out of the past: Aug. 18

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Members of a committee wanting to link Paducah, Kentucky, with Charleston, Missouri, sat down with lawmakers from Southeast Missouri for the first time this week, informing them of details on Closing the Gap; that is what the committee calls itself because the road and bridge project would link Interstate 24 in Kentucky with interstates 55 and 57 in Missouri.
Southeast Missouri State University has 142 employees who will make more than $50,000 each this fiscal year; that's 16% of the school's 916 employees; the more-than-$50,000 group includes more than 100 faculty members, school records show.
Dr. William E. Meyer, a member of the State College faculty since 1965, has been appointed head of the Agriculture Department; he will succeed Dr. G. Carl Schowengerdt, a faculty member since 1939, who will continue to teach.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Hosea Moss, a two-sport all-state athlete at the high school here, died yesterday at Fort Scott, Kansas, several hours after complaining of leg cramps while participating in football drills at Fort Scott Junior College; Moss, 19, had planned to enroll at the junior college this fall.
With the war at an end, Cape Girardeau County has now or has had 4,150 men and women in military service; there are just 100 men who have lost their lives in World War II, American Legion records show; so far as is known, no women in service from the county have lost their lives.
WASHINGTON -- The Navy Department announces that 69 V-12 Units now in operation will be discontinued Nov. 1, including the one at Teachers College in Cape Girardeau; the units consist of enlisted men taking college courses in preparation for commissioning as Navy officers; there are 112 trainees in the unit here, which will be closed out Oct. 31; the local unit was activated July 1, 1943.
SEDALIA, Mo. -- I.R. Kelso, president of the Federation of Missouri Commercial Clubs, spoke here yesterday at the good roads conference, his subject being organization for carrying the $60,000,000 Missouri road bond issue at the coming election; Kelso declared the bond issue must be kept free from partisan politics.
The Cape Rock Park Association, meeting last night at the Chamber of Commerce assembly rooms, voted to transfer 80 acres of the association's Cape Rock holdings to the Country Club, which is now being organized.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
