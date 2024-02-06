Out of the past: Aug. 18

1995

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Members of a committee wanting to link Paducah, Kentucky, with Charleston, Missouri, sat down with lawmakers from Southeast Missouri for the first time this week, informing them of details on Closing the Gap; that is what the committee calls itself because the road and bridge project would link Interstate 24 in Kentucky with interstates 55 and 57 in Missouri.

Southeast Missouri State University has 142 employees who will make more than $50,000 each this fiscal year; that's 16% of the school's 916 employees; the more-than-$50,000 group includes more than 100 faculty members, school records show.

1970

Dr. William E. Meyer, a member of the State College faculty since 1965, has been appointed head of the Agriculture Department; he will succeed Dr. G. Carl Schowengerdt, a faculty member since 1939, who will continue to teach.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Hosea Moss, a two-sport all-state athlete at the high school here, died yesterday at Fort Scott, Kansas, several hours after complaining of leg cramps while participating in football drills at Fort Scott Junior College; Moss, 19, had planned to enroll at the junior college this fall.