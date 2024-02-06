Out of the past: Aug. 18

1994

The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority Commission has authorized port executive director Dan Overbey to purchase a locomotive from government surplus property; the purchase hinges on whether it can be transported to the port from Fort Carson, Colorado, at a reasonable cost.

Fire chief Bob Ridgeway has persuaded the Cape Girardeau City Council to pass a resolution authorizing the city manager to embark on an agreement to provide special heavy-rescue services within Cape Girardeau County; in exchange for the service, the county has agreed to give the city $50,000 toward the purchase of a new rescue vehicle.

1969

Four Cape Girardeau County prisoners, including a trusty who apparently obtained a key, escaped from the county jail in Jackson during the night, reports Sheriff Ivan E. McLain; there were 19 prisoners in the jail Sunday night, one more than the cells regularly hold; as a result, the trusty was sleeping on a cot outside the cells but in a cell block.

Cape Girardeau may receive some of the weakened fury of Hurricane Camille tonight; the Weather Bureau predicts up to 8 inches of rain for Southeast Missouri counties, borne in on the wings of the spent hurricane.