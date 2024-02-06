Out of the past: Aug. 18, 2021

1996

Fifty years ago, the aviation industry devised a cross-country race to prove that small airplanes were safe; although the race was designed as a proving ground for airplanes, radios and engines, it has become a proving ground for female pilots; some of those female pilots met yesterday for a reunion of the 1966 race, which stopped in Cape Girardeau, and the club that made that stopover possible; the Cape Girardeau Area Chapter of the Ninety-Nines, an international club, named for the 99 women who showed up for the first organizational meeting in 1929, is for women pilots only..

Shortly before midnight, someone from the Daytimer's Lounge, 829 S. Kingshighway, calls police to the bar, where a father, 44, and his son, 25, both of Jackson, are arrested on charges stemming from a knife fight; four persons are hospitalized with knife wounds, while a fifth is treated and released for a minor cut on the back of his neck; there is no clear motive in the incident.

1971

Campster School as it appeared in 1945. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Campster School building on Bloomfield Road, no longer used for classes, will be utilized as a day care and development center for handicapped children by United Cerebral Palsy; the organization is urgently in need of a supervisor and staff personnel if the center is to open in the near future.

State College's tuition increase will become effective in September, but the effect of President Nixon's wage-price freeze on raises for faculty members and other college employees remains uncertain; also in doubt is whether teachers in the Cape Girardeau School District, and other districts throughout the area, will get their previously authorized pay hikes; the program is intended to cut unemployment, stem inflation, protect the dollar and make American goods more competitive with foreign products.