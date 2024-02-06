Out of the past: Aug. 18, 2021

Fifty years ago, the aviation industry devised a cross-country race to prove that small airplanes were safe; although the race was designed as a proving ground for airplanes, radios and engines, it has become a proving ground for female pilots; some of those female pilots met yesterday for a reunion of the 1966 race, which stopped in Cape Girardeau, and the club that made that stopover possible; the Cape Girardeau Area Chapter of the Ninety-Nines, an international club, named for the 99 women who showed up for the first organizational meeting in 1929, is for women pilots only..
Shortly before midnight, someone from the Daytimer's Lounge, 829 S. Kingshighway, calls police to the bar, where a father, 44, and his son, 25, both of Jackson, are arrested on charges stemming from a knife fight; four persons are hospitalized with knife wounds, while a fifth is treated and released for a minor cut on the back of his neck; there is no clear motive in the incident.
Campster School building on Bloomfield Road, no longer used for classes, will be utilized as a day care and development center for handicapped children by United Cerebral Palsy; the organization is urgently in need of a supervisor and staff personnel if the center is to open in the near future.
State College's tuition increase will become effective in September, but the effect of President Nixon's wage-price freeze on raises for faculty members and other college employees remains uncertain; also in doubt is whether teachers in the Cape Girardeau School District, and other districts throughout the area, will get their previously authorized pay hikes; the program is intended to cut unemployment, stem inflation, protect the dollar and make American goods more competitive with foreign products.
The Rev. L.O. Roberts of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, is the speaker in the morning at the General Baptist Church in the absence of the pastor, the Rev. E.D. Winstead, who is on vacation; Winstead left Wednesday for a 10-day vacation, during which he expects to visit the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and make a tour which will take him to Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky.
All three buildings used by Red Star Baptist Church are being chemically treated once each week to rid them of flies and mosquitoes and to provide a precaution against the outbreak of any type of contagion; the church building, tabernacle and second floor over the Cole store are being sprayed with DDT each Thursday.
Sam Culotta, brother of Joe, proprietor of the Dreamland Cafe in Haarig and resident of Cape Girardeau for a number of years, is on his way to Palmero, Southern Italy; he will leave St. Louis today for New York and from there will sail on the La Patria Saturday morning; Sam Culotta expects to be back in Cape Girardeau by Christmas time.
Eighty gallons of mash for making whiskey, contained in two 40-gallon barrels, is found by officers H.B. King and D.S. Baker in the evening, concealed by clever camouflage in a clump of willows between the home of C.T. Pierce and the river, a short distance above the Cape Manufacturing Co.; the officers destroy the contraband by tossing the barrels into the river and using them for target practice.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
