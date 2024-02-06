Out of the past: Aug. 17

In Bollinger County, one person's vote Aug. 4 made a big difference in the Republican race for presiding commissioner, with incumbent Elwood Mouser polling 453 votes to Bill Fulton's 452; Bill Nitsch polled 184; Fulton requested a recount election night; in Mississippi County, the margin was five votes between Democratic candidates for presiding commissioner as incumbent Jim Blumenberg lost to former commissioner Steve Ledbetter 1,180 to 1,185; Blumenberg has asked for a recount; recounts are scheduled for tomorrow in both counties.
Entering what City Administrator Steve Wilson calls "new territory for the city," the Jackson Board of Aldermen authorizes the creation of a Tax Increment Financing Commission; the city intends to establish a TIF district along either side of Center Junction at Interstate 55 and stretching to the proposed East Main Street interchange; Wilson says one or more industries are interested in locating in the area; a TIF district would capture 50% of the sales tax within its boundaries to be used for infrastructure improvement and other projects within the district.
Agreement has been reached by some contractors with the Carpenters Local 1770, and work has resumed for the first time since the strike began four days ago; although carpenters have returned to work at several sites, none of the contractors who have reached agreement with the union is responsible for renovation of the Cape Girardeau public schools.
A Head Start program serving more than 1,000 children in six Southeast Missouri counties may be administered next year by Southeast Missouri State University; the university will seek federal grants totaling $1,395,298 to finance that as well as a high school equivalency program.
The largest operating budget in Cape Girardeau's history -- a whopping $250,000 with $215,500 earmarked for general revenue -- was set up by the City Council yesterday; the budget was prepared by the council, city clerk Verna Landis, city engineer John R. Walther and auditor David E. Hoche.
NEW YORK -- The Babe is dead; Babe Ruth, the one-time Yankee slugger, wasted by two years' illness and almost constant pain, died of cancer of the throat last night at age 53; his passing recalls that in his career he swatted 16 home runs with the bases loaded; one of those grand slams came Sept. 25, 1926, on an offering by Cape Girardeau's own Elam Vangilder, who was then hurling for the St. Louis Browns; the Bambino easily whistled it out of the park, and it must have felt like an eternity to Van as he stood watching the four runners cross the plate.
A severe wind and electrical storm, bringing with it a heavy rainstorm, sweeps Cape Girardeau and adjoining counties in the morning, disturbing telephone communications, but doing little other damage; at Jackson, the home of Mary Graef is struck by lighting and set afire, but neighbors are able to extinguish the blaze before it gains much headway; occupants of the house are uninjured by the bolt.
Rush Limbaugh, wife and children, leave on an automobile trip to Chicago, Minneapolis and other northern cities; while he is in Minneapolis, Limbaugh will attend the convention of the American Bar Association; it is likely he will be the only Cape Girardeau attorney at the gathering.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.