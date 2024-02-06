Out of the past: Aug. 17

1998

In Bollinger County, one person's vote Aug. 4 made a big difference in the Republican race for presiding commissioner, with incumbent Elwood Mouser polling 453 votes to Bill Fulton's 452; Bill Nitsch polled 184; Fulton requested a recount election night; in Mississippi County, the margin was five votes between Democratic candidates for presiding commissioner as incumbent Jim Blumenberg lost to former commissioner Steve Ledbetter 1,180 to 1,185; Blumenberg has asked for a recount; recounts are scheduled for tomorrow in both counties.

Entering what City Administrator Steve Wilson calls "new territory for the city," the Jackson Board of Aldermen authorizes the creation of a Tax Increment Financing Commission; the city intends to establish a TIF district along either side of Center Junction at Interstate 55 and stretching to the proposed East Main Street interchange; Wilson says one or more industries are interested in locating in the area; a TIF district would capture 50% of the sales tax within its boundaries to be used for infrastructure improvement and other projects within the district.

1973

Agreement has been reached by some contractors with the Carpenters Local 1770, and work has resumed for the first time since the strike began four days ago; although carpenters have returned to work at several sites, none of the contractors who have reached agreement with the union is responsible for renovation of the Cape Girardeau public schools.

A Head Start program serving more than 1,000 children in six Southeast Missouri counties may be administered next year by Southeast Missouri State University; the university will seek federal grants totaling $1,395,298 to finance that as well as a high school equivalency program.