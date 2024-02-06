Out of the past: Aug. 17

Evangelical United Church of Christ, 37 S. Ellis St., is a partner church with Carron Hall United Church in Jamaica as part of the Missouri Conference Partnership with the United Church of Jamaica and Cayman Islands; a group of youth and chaperones left July 4 for an eight-day visit to Carron Hall Church; while there, the group led Vacation Bible School, worked at the Pringle Home orphanage, painted the church and the minister's house.
Mercantile Bank will close 34 branches as a result of the purchase of Roosevelt Bank; the St. Louis-based bank announced Friday it would close about 25 banks in the St. Louis area along with nine others in Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri; bank officials could not be reached yesterday to comment on plans for the Roosevelt Bank at 211 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.
A large delegation of property owners from areas surrounding a tract south of the 2200 block of Bloomfield Street asked the help of the City Council last night in solving a drainage problem they say was created by development of an apartment project on the former Burrough estate; spokesmen said Brink, Sheridan, Albert, William, Good Hope and other streets were being flooded, not only with water, but with deep mud; the washing is also carrying rock and gravel through the streets, they added.
Part of the recent 2-cent increase in the state gasoline tax will find its way back to the pocketbooks of some Cape Girardeau property owners; the City Council last night announced it will pay the entire cost of its proposed street overlay program in which it had previously pledged 50% participation from its city sales tax money.
Construction of a second annex to Second Baptist Church, with the work to be done by members of the congregation under the supervision of the pastor, the Rev. V.A. Moore, will be started Sept. 1; the 24-by-31-foot frame structure, to cost $2,000, will be added to the first annex built in 1945; the two will be used to house the Sunday school and the Young People's Department.
The all-night prayer services being conducted each Saturday at Foursquare Church have proven to be a spiritual help to those who attend, says the Rev. D.J. Ballinger, pastor; attendance at the all-night session has been good, and he says anyone may send prayer requests by telephoning the church office after the meetings start at 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Schrader has resigned her position as stenographer with the E.P. Ellis Co. and will begin a course in nursing at the Lutheran Hospital in St. Louis.
Parks Commissioner Louis Wittmore announces he will probably close the municipal swimming pool after tonight, unless there is a radical change in the weather; the cool evenings are keeping the crowds away, and the receipts are too far out of keeping with the operating costs; if the weather gets real hot again, with warm nights, the pool will reopen.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
