Out of the past: Aug. 17

1997

Evangelical United Church of Christ, 37 S. Ellis St., is a partner church with Carron Hall United Church in Jamaica as part of the Missouri Conference Partnership with the United Church of Jamaica and Cayman Islands; a group of youth and chaperones left July 4 for an eight-day visit to Carron Hall Church; while there, the group led Vacation Bible School, worked at the Pringle Home orphanage, painted the church and the minister's house.

Mercantile Bank will close 34 branches as a result of the purchase of Roosevelt Bank; the St. Louis-based bank announced Friday it would close about 25 banks in the St. Louis area along with nine others in Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri; bank officials could not be reached yesterday to comment on plans for the Roosevelt Bank at 211 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

1972

A large delegation of property owners from areas surrounding a tract south of the 2200 block of Bloomfield Street asked the help of the City Council last night in solving a drainage problem they say was created by development of an apartment project on the former Burrough estate; spokesmen said Brink, Sheridan, Albert, William, Good Hope and other streets were being flooded, not only with water, but with deep mud; the washing is also carrying rock and gravel through the streets, they added.

Part of the recent 2-cent increase in the state gasoline tax will find its way back to the pocketbooks of some Cape Girardeau property owners; the City Council last night announced it will pay the entire cost of its proposed street overlay program in which it had previously pledged 50% participation from its city sales tax money.