Out of the past: Aug. 17

1996

Jackson city officials have found a historical precedent for establishing a citywide curfew; but Mayor Paul Sander says residents won't be too thrilled if aldermen decide to follow that model; a 1908 curfew ordinance required residents 18 and younger to be off the streets by 9 p.m., unless they were working or at a school event; aldermen have been considering whether or not to establish a curfew for juveniles in the city.

Twenty-six soldiers spent yesterday building a bridge at Arena Park, an annual signal the SEMO District Fair is about to start; the fair runs Sept. 8 to 13 at the Cape Girardeau park; Army National Guardsmen with the 1140th Engineering Battalion assemble the M2 Bailey bridge each year as a training exercise; the 80-foot span allows foot traffic across the creek during the fair; without the bridge, pedestrians would walk along the narrow and busy Rodney Street bridge.

1971

Searchers still haven't recovered the body of Bob I. Howard, 41, who is presumed drowned after falling from a boat near Honker's Boat Dock Sunday night; members of Honker's Boat Club and the Cape County Civil Defense unit are dragging the river near the dock in search of the body.

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- A car used by an engineering official at the huge Noranda Aluminum plant southwest of here is heavily damaged by an explosion and fire late at night; the car is owned by the City of New Madrid and is parked in the driveway of the home of James R. Miller, resident manager for Kaiser Engineering at the aluminum reduction plant.