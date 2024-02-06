Out of the past: Aug. 17

1995

Youngsters at St. Vincent's Grade School in Cape Girardeau will have a new look when they start classes Aug. 23; uniforms will be required at St. Vincent's for children in kindergarten, first and second grades; St. Mary's Cathedral School doesn't have uniforms; at Immaculate Conception grade school in Jackson, uniforms are optional.

After about three decades of county service, Chester "Chet" McCain will turn in his park department cap and call it quits; he is retiring at age 62, ready to hunt, fish and spend time with his grandchildren; in light of McCain's service as a road patrol volunteer, county coroner and finally park superintendent, former and current county officials say nobody deserves to rest more; McCain's last day on the job is Oct. 31.

1970

Corn leaf blight, a fungus disease threatening 50% or more of this year's corn yield, is being diagnosed in some Southeast Missouri cornfields, particularly in upper Bootheel counties; a state agronomist says the blight is prevalent in Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid and Stoddard counties.

Missouri Utilities Co. has received Missouri Public Service Commission approval to provide water service to an area northwest of Cape Girardeau; the company will extend its main 7,500 feet to a mobile-home court under development on Route W north of the Jaycee Golf Course; service will be provided for the court and to customers adjacent to the main.