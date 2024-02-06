Out of the past: Aug. 17

1992

Broadcasting pioneer Oscar C. Hirsch, 96, of Cape Girardeau, who founded the first radio and television stations in the region, dies in the evening at a local hospital.

Vandals over the weekend smashed and broke glass doors and windows, trashed and littered two classrooms, and damaged or destroyed plants, shrubs and small trees at Franklin School. The vandalism is discovered by custodian Harvey Criddle when he arrives for work this morning.

1967

An increase in tuition for non-resident pupils attending the Cape Girardeau Public Schools during the 1967-1968 school year has been approved by the school board. The new ruling establishes fees for non-resident pupils in grades one through eight at $600 and in grades nine through 12 at $700; this is an increase of $142 for elementary pupils and $103 for high schoolers over last year.

Paving of the new 6,500-foot runway at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport began yesterday by the contractor, Gammon, Barter and Zeller of Keokuk, Iowa. Using a large paving machine, the paving operation is accomplished in 25-foot strips; about 1,200 feet of concrete, 11 inches thick, was put down yesterday.