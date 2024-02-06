Out of the past: Aug. 17

Broadcasting pioneer Oscar C. Hirsch, 96, of Cape Girardeau, who founded the first radio and television stations in the region, dies in the evening at a local hospital.
Vandals over the weekend smashed and broke glass doors and windows, trashed and littered two classrooms, and damaged or destroyed plants, shrubs and small trees at Franklin School. The vandalism is discovered by custodian Harvey Criddle when he arrives for work this morning.
An increase in tuition for non-resident pupils attending the Cape Girardeau Public Schools during the 1967-1968 school year has been approved by the school board. The new ruling establishes fees for non-resident pupils in grades one through eight at $600 and in grades nine through 12 at $700; this is an increase of $142 for elementary pupils and $103 for high schoolers over last year.
Paving of the new 6,500-foot runway at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport began yesterday by the contractor, Gammon, Barter and Zeller of Keokuk, Iowa. Using a large paving machine, the paving operation is accomplished in 25-foot strips; about 1,200 feet of concrete, 11 inches thick, was put down yesterday.
More than 100 people have filed applications at the U.S. Employment Service office here seeking jobs at the new Army aviation training field, under construction on U.S. 61 south of Cape Girardeau; these are for permanent positions with the operating personnel.
During a busy session in the evening, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education accepted the resignations of six teachers and employed six others to fill the vacancies. Charles E. Corsey is hired as principal of John S. Cobb School, subject to his release at Poplar Bluff, Missouri; G.A. Brooks had been advanced to that position, but now is working in St. Louis and resigned the teaching job.
In order to better the crowded conditions at the Frisco depot, it has been decided to extend the platform about 50 to 75 feet south by putting in a coating of limestone dust, which will pack nearly as hard as concrete. The train from St. Louis then will run about 50 feet farther south so the baggage and express cars won't require the trucks to be on the present platform.
Work on paving the alley for a block in length between Main and Spanish streets and between Themis and Independence streets started Thursday. Herman Loeffel, who has a contract with the city, has a small force of men at work digging up and removing large loose stones that gave the alley its only foundation for more than 50 years.
-- Sharon K. Sanders