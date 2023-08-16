Out of the past: Aug. 16

Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau installs its first vicar; Greg Lucido and his wife, Kris, will learn more about ministry while working with the congregation and staff; Greg Lucido is a third-year student in the master of divinity program at Concordia Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis.
U.S. Rep. Mike Parker was the featured speaker last night at Rep. Jo Ann Emerson's "Old Fashioned Picnic" at the Arena Building; Parker, a congressman from the 4th District of Mississippi, was elected in 1988; back then, he was a Democrat; today, he is a Republican, having switched parties in November 1995, a year after voters across the nation made the GOP the majority party in the House.
Cape Girardeau businessman Hilary F. Schmittzehe has assumed the position of executive director for VIP Industries in an area including the counties of Ste. Genevieve, Perryville, Wayne, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and parts of Scott, Stoddard and Jefferson; Schmittzehe is chief administrative officer of the corporation and will be in charge of the workshops at Lutesville, Missouri, and Cape Girardeau; a jeweler for nearly 25 years, Schmittzehe is closing out his business in the Unnerstall Drug Store, 630 Good Hope St.
Dr. Edward D. Campbell of Cape Girardeau announces the formation of the Southeast Missouri Foundation for Medical Care Inc., designed to improve the quality and reduce the cost of health care in 20 area counties; Campbell will serve as the foundation's president.
The annual city financial statement for the fiscal year ending July 31, announced by Verna Landis, Cape Girardeau city clerk, shows expenditures in the 12-month period exceeding receipts by $9,434.28; but the city, as of its June financial report, still has a nest egg of $25,063.15; that latter figure is a balance that was built up during the war years and has been maintained, although steadily dwindling, since the beginning of the postwar period.
A Frisco Railroad switch engine and a lumber truck collided Saturday, one of three weekend accidents that occurred in Cape Girardeau, say police; the unusual engine-truck mishap occurred at the rear of Southeast Missouri Lumber Co., 427 Jefferson Ave., as the truck was being driven away from an unloading shed; Joe James of James Garage notes it took him more than an hour to free the truck, a new Dodge 3-ton, from the locomotive, since the truck was wedged beneath a telephone pole, a small bridge abutment and the engine.
U.S. Sen. Selden P. Spencer of St. Louis and Dr. E.B. Clements of Macon, Missouri, chairman of the State Republican Committee, arrive in Cape Girardeau at noon and meet with a number of leading Southeast Missouri Republican politicians at the Idan-Ha Hotel; practically every county in this section of the state is represented at the gathering.
A hearing in which the government is asking the withdrawal of the permit of the Appleton Brewery Co. at Appleton to manufacture near-beer is held in the afternoon at the Federal Building in Cape Girardeau; the hearing follows a raid on the plant in June, when federal agents found several cases of beer with alcoholic content greater than allowed by law; Sam Bond, a Perryville, Missouri, attorney representing the company, says his clients don't deny the beer was found, but that it was being manufactured without the knowledge of the board of directors.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
