Out of the past: Aug. 16

1998

Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau installs its first vicar; Greg Lucido and his wife, Kris, will learn more about ministry while working with the congregation and staff; Greg Lucido is a third-year student in the master of divinity program at Concordia Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis.

U.S. Rep. Mike Parker was the featured speaker last night at Rep. Jo Ann Emerson's "Old Fashioned Picnic" at the Arena Building; Parker, a congressman from the 4th District of Mississippi, was elected in 1988; back then, he was a Democrat; today, he is a Republican, having switched parties in November 1995, a year after voters across the nation made the GOP the majority party in the House.

1973

Cape Girardeau businessman Hilary F. Schmittzehe has assumed the position of executive director for VIP Industries in an area including the counties of Ste. Genevieve, Perryville, Wayne, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and parts of Scott, Stoddard and Jefferson; Schmittzehe is chief administrative officer of the corporation and will be in charge of the workshops at Lutesville, Missouri, and Cape Girardeau; a jeweler for nearly 25 years, Schmittzehe is closing out his business in the Unnerstall Drug Store, 630 Good Hope St.

Dr. Edward D. Campbell of Cape Girardeau announces the formation of the Southeast Missouri Foundation for Medical Care Inc., designed to improve the quality and reduce the cost of health care in 20 area counties; Campbell will serve as the foundation's president.