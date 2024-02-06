Out of the past: Aug. 16

1996

A malfunction could have caused a fire early Thursday in a fuel tanker being unloaded at Lone Star Industries Inc., but Lone Star's fire-suppression system might have prevented a disaster; Fire Marshal Tom Hinkebein says the Cape Girardeau Fire Department was called to the waste-fuel recovery unit of Lone Star at 3:58 a.m.; when the first units arrived, firefighters found a fuel tanker in an unloading bay spouting flames about 2 or 3 feet out of a top vent; an entry port on top of the tanker had been opened slightly to alleviate the gas pressure inside; something sparked the venting fumes to start the fire.

It's official; Jo Ann Emerson has secured a spot on the November general election ballot for the 8th District congressional seat; Emerson needed 3,692 signatures of registered voters to get on the ballot as an independent candidate; she collected more than 8,300 valid signatures, Secretary of State Bekki Cook says; Emerson is seeking to succeed her late husband, Bill, who died this summer of lung cancer.

1971

A co-owner and operator of Howard Athletic Goods Co., 900 Broadway, is presumed to have drowned last night in the Mississippi River after he fell from a boat a short distance from Honker's Boat Dock; search operations resume for the body of Bob I. Howard, 41, who apparently struck his head when he fell from a large boat in which he was one of three passengers.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education discuss asking voters to approve a bond issue -- without tax increase -- to finance needed improvements in school buildings; Supt. Charles E. House estimates that approval for $1.6 million to $1.8 million could be sought without a tax increase; improvements needed are renovation of Franklin School and improvements at other buildings, including air condition for all buildings.