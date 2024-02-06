Out of the past: Aug. 16

1995

If Southeast Missouri State University were a motel, the no vacancy sign would be out for the fall semester; more than 2,000 students have signed up for campus housing, and the school plans to reopen a wing of the Dearmont building as temporary housing for 100 to 130 students; students will begin moving into dorms tomorrow, and classes begin Monday.

Two parcels of property in Cape Girardeau County are among those that will cross the auction block in October as efforts continue toward final disposition of First Exchange Corp.; the defunct bank holding company owned banking operations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Fredericktown, Missouri, and St. Louis; one of the properties is a 6,010-square-foot truck stop/convenience store at 14840 Highway 177 north of Cape Girardeau; the second parcel is a 216,400-square-foot warehouse at 14916 Highway 177.

1970

TECHNY, Ill. -- Leopold, Missouri, native, the Rev. Clement Hotze, a Divine Word Missionary and headmaster at St. Paul's Secondary School in Nkwatia, Kwahu, Ghana, is in the United States on summer furlough; Hotze is one of eight living children of Anna Hotze and the late Bernard Hotze.

BIEHLE, Mo. -- Cardinal John Joseph Carberry of St. Louis is principal celebrant at a con-celebrated Mass in St. Maurus Catholic Church here, as the parish celebrates its 100th anniversary; events reminiscent of a century ago were held yesterday and again today, including old-style wheat threshing, a greased-pig contest and musket loading and shooting.