Out of the past: Aug. 16

If Southeast Missouri State University were a motel, the no vacancy sign would be out for the fall semester; more than 2,000 students have signed up for campus housing, and the school plans to reopen a wing of the Dearmont building as temporary housing for 100 to 130 students; students will begin moving into dorms tomorrow, and classes begin Monday.
Two parcels of property in Cape Girardeau County are among those that will cross the auction block in October as efforts continue toward final disposition of First Exchange Corp.; the defunct bank holding company owned banking operations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Fredericktown, Missouri, and St. Louis; one of the properties is a 6,010-square-foot truck stop/convenience store at 14840 Highway 177 north of Cape Girardeau; the second parcel is a 216,400-square-foot warehouse at 14916 Highway 177.
TECHNY, Ill. -- Leopold, Missouri, native, the Rev. Clement Hotze, a Divine Word Missionary and headmaster at St. Paul's Secondary School in Nkwatia, Kwahu, Ghana, is in the United States on summer furlough; Hotze is one of eight living children of Anna Hotze and the late Bernard Hotze.
BIEHLE, Mo. -- Cardinal John Joseph Carberry of St. Louis is principal celebrant at a con-celebrated Mass in St. Maurus Catholic Church here, as the parish celebrates its 100th anniversary; events reminiscent of a century ago were held yesterday and again today, including old-style wheat threshing, a greased-pig contest and musket loading and shooting.
Stolen from the Maier Service Station on Sprigg Street at William, a 500-pound safe was found yesterday evening in a small ditch near Twin Trees Park on Cape Rock Drive, two miles north of Cape Girardeau; papers remained in the steel safe, but $150 in cash was taken.
Automobile owners and gasoline filling stations get a thrill as they hear, "Fill 'er up," at the pumps; for the first time in nearly three years, car owners can drive vehicles into filling stations and have the gasoline tanks filled without handing over closely guarded ration stamps; stations here have a fair supply of fuel.
Road improvements are going on everywhere in Cape Girardeau County; concrete culverts are being installed in numerous places, roads widened, graded, straightened out, re-located, and new roads opened; the failure to carry the million dollar bond issue seems to have had no detrimental effect; on the contrary, the movement for better roads is gaining momentum and force.
The Liberty National Life Insurance Co. has completed the removal of its home office to the fourth floor of the Himmelberger-Harrison Building; the company has acquired a suite of offices in the southeast corner of the building, including the corridor and rooms on both sides.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.