Out of the past: Aug. 16

1994

A federal $1 million flood-relief grant will pay for street repairs and other improvements in Scott City's Nash Road industrial area; sand boils from the flood caused significant damage last year to Nash Road and other roads in the industrial area such as Old Highway 61.

Jon Colburn, a historic preservation major at Southeast Missouri State University and president of the school's Historic Preservation Association, hopes school officials will preserve the former home of the institution's oldest living alumnus, Rush H. Limbaugh Sr., 814 N. Henderson; Colburn has suggested turning the house into a welcome center for the school.

1969

LUTESVILLE, Mo. -- The grand-finale celebration marking Lutesville's centennial is highlighted by two performances of Billy Walker, a Grand Ole Opry figure; the day's activities conclude a fun-filled week, including a parade, a picnic and the Belmont Queen contest.

Tickets for The Southeast Missourian's big circus on Sept. 23 at Arena Park are selling rapidly; featured will be the Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus, one of the remaining few on the road.