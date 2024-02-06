Out of the past: Aug. 16

A federal $1 million flood-relief grant will pay for street repairs and other improvements in Scott City's Nash Road industrial area; sand boils from the flood caused significant damage last year to Nash Road and other roads in the industrial area such as Old Highway 61.
Jon Colburn, a historic preservation major at Southeast Missouri State University and president of the school's Historic Preservation Association, hopes school officials will preserve the former home of the institution's oldest living alumnus, Rush H. Limbaugh Sr., 814 N. Henderson; Colburn has suggested turning the house into a welcome center for the school.
LUTESVILLE, Mo. -- The grand-finale celebration marking Lutesville's centennial is highlighted by two performances of Billy Walker, a Grand Ole Opry figure; the day's activities conclude a fun-filled week, including a parade, a picnic and the Belmont Queen contest.
Tickets for The Southeast Missourian's big circus on Sept. 23 at Arena Park are selling rapidly; featured will be the Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus, one of the remaining few on the road.
The State Conservation Commission has included Bollinger and Perry counties among those in which deer may be hunted this fall; originally, there were 17 counties listed, but Perry, Bollinger and Osage were added by the commission yesterday; the shooting season for 1944 was changed to Nov. 3-4, instead of Nov. 4-5.
The Rev. W.F. Darling, C.M., who, since the opening on Oct. 6, 1940, of the Holy Family Catholic Church on South Sprigg Street, has been its administrator, is being transferred to St. Katherine's Church in New Orleans; Darling will be succeeded here by the Rev. Myles Moynihan, C.M., of St. Joseph's Church, also in New Orleans.
Relatives in Jackson of Lt. Charles Jenkins have been notified of the soldier's death a few days ago in Brest, France; Jenkins was shot and killed by a soldier of the American Expeditionary Forces while on guard duty; Jenkins was a son of former Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jenkins.
Mrs. H.L. Obermiller has a narrow escape, when the door on the cold storage vault at the Goodwin & Jean poultry plant in Jackson closes and locks with her inside; only by vigorous hammering and rattling of the door knob is she able to attract the attention of one of the proprietors, who releases her from her cold trap.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
