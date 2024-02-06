Out of the past: Aug. 16

1992

A school-bus recall announced last month by Navistar International was expanded last week to include all 185,000 Navistar International school-bus chassis manufactured after Sept. 1, 1978. The recall will effect school buses in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and Cairo and Marion, Illinois.

Chateau Girardeau has begun work on a major expansion. Site preparation is underway for 34 cottages, which will be built to the east of the current facility. Paved streets and sidewalks will be installed, along with all utilities, street lights and sewers.

1967

Only "insignificant damage" was done to the Mississippi River bridge here by run-away barges yesterday. There is no evidence of structural damage, according to the maintenance and traffic engineer for District 10 of the State Highway Department.

A total of 732 youths and their adult directors are attending the third and final Golden Eagles Music Camp now in progress at State College here. This evening they will attend the concert of the municipal band at the band shell in Capaha Park. The camp will close after Friday night's concerts, in which the students from grade schools, junior high and high schools will perform.