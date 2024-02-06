Out of the past: Aug. 15

1998

In an effort to secure the safety of students arriving and leaving the new South Elementary School on Highway 25, Jackson school officials elected to install flashers alerting traffic of the school zone; Dr. Howard Jones, Jackson school superintendent, notes this had been done at another facility, and they felt is was quite beneficial; the school has already secured bids on the flashers, and a MoDOT engineer will work with the school on proper placement.

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Melvin Gateley, who gained notoriety as the winner of the VFW's July Fourth milking contest, is upstaged by area dairy youngsters; Gateley, outfitted in a football referee's jersey, serves as one of the judges of the latest milking contest; the milk flows freely on the Kirchdoerfer dairy farm west of Cape Girardeau as eight boys and girls vie for the title of grand champion milker; in the end, the winner is Katie Hemmann, a 13-year-old who has grown up on a dairy farm in Oak Ridge

1973

Bones and hair that were discovered in what appeared to be a fresh shallow grave on the south edge of Old McKendree Chapel Cemetery east of Jackson yesterday are being examined by the Southeast Missouri Crime Laboratory at Cape Girardeau; Charles Bahn discovered the grave while looking at tombstones; while the three bones and hair appear to be that of an animal, the county sheriff's office believed they should be examined to be certain.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- An explosion that blew a 3-foot diameter hole in the rear wall of a new discount store here late last night was probably caused by a homemade bomb, authorities say; the explosion, which caused between $1,000 and $2,000 in damages to Big K Discount Store, occurred at 11:50 p.m. and was heard as far as 10 miles away at Matthews, Missouri; authorities say a quantity of explosives had apparently been strapped to a gas line running into the building from a 23,000-gallon LP gas tank behind the store, which was empty at the time.