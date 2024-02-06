Out of the past: Aug. 15

1997

In three years' time, a quarter of Southeast Missouri State University faculty members have been replaced, resulting in a changing climate on campus, school officials say; 345 new faculty members are participating in a five-day orientation to campus and Southeast Missouri.

An areawide parent advocacy group has been organized to help exceptional students in parochial and home schools get educational opportunities most often available to public school students; Cape Area Citizen Advocates of Parochial School Gifted Students, or CAPS, was developed by president Carol Morrow and president-elect Aaron Horrell about a year ago; the two are hoping to sign up members who are interested in promoting new learning challenges to gifted students they say are not being adequately served by public school gifted programs.

1972

The Cape Girardeau School District begins providing free textbooks for all public and non-public school pupils residing in the district and attending school in this state; steps to implement the new free textbook law were taken last night by the Board of Education.

Calling upon her young audience to dedicate their generation to the preservation of wildlife, Carol Perkins elicited a standing ovation and more than a few tears last night when she painted a poignant picture of the desperate state many wild creatures face in a world built by man for man with little regard for animals; the wife of Marlin Perkins, the St. Louis Zoo director, spoke to 350 participants of FOCUS, a week-long event featuring self-exploratory seminars and adventures into the arts as part of an effort to build a better world through communication.