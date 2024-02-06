Out of the past: Aug. 15

In an effort to save part of his yard, a local periodontist last night submitted plans to the Planning and Zoning Commission for the New Madrid-Henderson street intersection; Dr. Taylor Bahn lives near the hazardous spot, and recent plans to realign the streets would have taken a sizable portion of his property; his plan, along with a 1986 plan drawn up by former city engineer Kinsey Russell, have been referred to the city's engineering department for further study.
KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau is among seven stations being sold by AFLAC Inc., a Columbus, Georgia-based insurance company; AFLAC has signed a letter of intent to sell its broadcast division to Raycom Media Inc. in a transaction valued at $485 million; the deal is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, pending approval by the Federal Communications Commission.
The Rev. Paul Aldrich is the new pastor at Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau, coming from Malden, Missouri, where he had been pastor of the Nazarene Church the past five years; Aldrich has served pastorates in St. Louis County, Norfolk, Virginia, and southeast Oklahoma.
Kentucky Fried Chicken will open its second Cape Girardeau restaurant Tuesday in a new building at 1315 Broadway, leased from Cape Realty Co.; the locations here, including the one at 2100 William St., are operated by Lloyd and Ralph Harris under franchises with the fried chicken firm; the new location features a basement room seating 50 persons for small group meetings and parties.
The Veterans Administration announces cancellation of plans for a 1,000-bed neuropsychiatric hospital previously scheduled for construction in southern Missouri; instead, the present general medical and surgical hospital at Jefferson Barracks will be converted into a neuropsychiatric hospital for treatment of chronic cases.
Construction of the foundation for the new race horse barn to serve the SEMO District Fair begins at the new city park; N. & E. Supply Co., which has the contract for erection of the Stran Steel structure, plans to complete the building in plenty of time for the exposition Sept. 9 to 14; the building -- 60 feet wide an 100 feet long -- will contain stalls to accommodate about 64 animals.
Two young men, residents of the Red Star suburb -- Clarence Fultz and Clarence Proffer -- have reached St. Paul, Minnesota, according to letters received here by their families; the two left Cape Girardeau about 10 days ago, bound for Canada; although work in St. Paul is plentiful, they are contemplating homesteading government land in Canada.
The enthusiasm with which Girardeans are subscribing to the fund indicates to baseball fans here that there will be a larger sum than was expected to give to Jim Dale, Capaha pitcher, on "Jean Dale Day" next Sunday at Fairground Park; while details haven't been worked out, some say a gift will be given Dale as a remembrance of his season with the Caps and the rest will be in cash.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
