Out of the past: Aug. 15

1996

In an effort to save part of his yard, a local periodontist last night submitted plans to the Planning and Zoning Commission for the New Madrid-Henderson street intersection; Dr. Taylor Bahn lives near the hazardous spot, and recent plans to realign the streets would have taken a sizable portion of his property; his plan, along with a 1986 plan drawn up by former city engineer Kinsey Russell, have been referred to the city's engineering department for further study.

KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau is among seven stations being sold by AFLAC Inc., a Columbus, Georgia-based insurance company; AFLAC has signed a letter of intent to sell its broadcast division to Raycom Media Inc. in a transaction valued at $485 million; the deal is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, pending approval by the Federal Communications Commission.

1971

The Rev. Paul Aldrich is the new pastor at Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau, coming from Malden, Missouri, where he had been pastor of the Nazarene Church the past five years; Aldrich has served pastorates in St. Louis County, Norfolk, Virginia, and southeast Oklahoma.

Kentucky Fried Chicken will open its second Cape Girardeau restaurant Tuesday in a new building at 1315 Broadway, leased from Cape Realty Co.; the locations here, including the one at 2100 William St., are operated by Lloyd and Ralph Harris under franchises with the fried chicken firm; the new location features a basement room seating 50 persons for small group meetings and parties.