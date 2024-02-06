Out of the past: Aug. 15

1994

A tome containing 1,400 pages of complex health care reform is more than U.S. Sens. Kit Bond, R-Missouri, and Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, can stomach; neither senator will endorse the Clinton-Mitchell health care reform package because, they say, it gives too much power to Washington while it takes decision-making away from the American public; Bond and Mitchell were in Cape Girardeau on Sunday for a press conference at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Cape Girardeau will soon have a new billiards hall: Broadway Billiards will open next week at 731 Broadway. Owner Craig Horky hopes to attract serious pool players.

1969

The Mississippi River bridge here is taking on a multi-colored look as painting continues; many automobiles traveling across it are taking on new colors as well; the workers from Clark Painting Co., of Bridgeton, Missouri, are applying an aluminum paint (silver) to the span, covering over the bright orange base coat; numerous travelers have complained about paint falling on their cars.

The new Ramada Inn, Interstate 55 and Gordonville Road, though weeks away from final completion, did finish out 48 rooms along its north wing and made these available to guests last night, easing the guest housing in the city; the inn’s first guests were Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Freed, who operate a 600-acre farm near Lexington, Illinois.