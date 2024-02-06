Out of the past: Aug. 14

1997

A portrait of Rush Limbaugh that is a part of the Missouri Wall of Fame mural on Water Street was spray-painted with, among other things, the number 666, a swastika and the word Nazi; the words appeared to be carefully sprayed with black paint on the fingers and shirt of the yellow-and-black mural; Mary Miller, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, says this is the first time one of the city's murals has been vandalized.

When the school year starts Aug. 27, kindergartners at Clippard School won't have a trailer in which to attend classes; Steve Del Vecchio, business manager of Cape Girardeau public schools, went before the Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission last night to apply for special use permits for temporary mobile classrooms at Clippard, Washington and Jefferson Elementary schools; while the commission recommended passage, the City Council must approve the permits before the schools can install the mobile units; under city ordinances, the council can't act on the application until Sept. 2.

1972

Cape State Bank has purchased a site at North Kingshighway and Kurre Lane for future use; application has been made to the state's commissioner of finance for establishment of a banking facility which, if approved, likely will be built within the next two years; the site was purchased from Jerry Erlbacher and Charles Blattner.

Wind gusts up to 92 miles per hour were recorded at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport during the height of Saturday's storm, resulting in an estimated $15,500 in damages to a half dozen airplanes and a hangar; the massive storm, which struck the city at 2:40 p.m., dumped up to two inches of rain in scattered areas; hail was widespread, inflicting its damage mostly to peach and apple crops.