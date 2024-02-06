Out of the past: Aug. 14

1996

Voters will get to vote twice Nov. 5 in the 8th District congressional race, once in a special election and once in the general election; Gov. Mel Carnahan set the special election; the winner of the special election will fill the unexpired term of Bill Emerson, who died June 22; the winner of the general election will serve the congressional term beginning in January.

With pencils sharpened and notebooks ready, students across the region are ready to head to school; classes start at area schools during the next two weeks, with three schools -- Zalma, Leopold and Oak Ridge -- starting this week; the first Cape Girardeau school to begin classes will be Notre Dame High School on Monday.

1971

First shipments and deliveries from the huge new Hardware Wholesalers, Inc., plant-warehouse on Nash Road will begin Monday; the first truck load of merchandise from the big warehouse will go to Riverside West in Cape Girardeau, and about a dozen trucks of the HWI fleet will then begin deploying some of the 32,000 items carried here to retailers in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

James G. Haman, who has owned and operated Kassel's Studio, 124 N. Main St., for nine years, has purchased the large two-story brick dwelling at 1304 Broadway from Mr. and Mrs. Hartford Hill and will, after renovation, move his studio to the new location; Mr. and Mrs. Hill are closing out their novelties shop in the building and will retire.