Out of the past: Aug. 14

Voters will get to vote twice Nov. 5 in the 8th District congressional race, once in a special election and once in the general election; Gov. Mel Carnahan set the special election; the winner of the special election will fill the unexpired term of Bill Emerson, who died June 22; the winner of the general election will serve the congressional term beginning in January.
With pencils sharpened and notebooks ready, students across the region are ready to head to school; classes start at area schools during the next two weeks, with three schools -- Zalma, Leopold and Oak Ridge -- starting this week; the first Cape Girardeau school to begin classes will be Notre Dame High School on Monday.
First shipments and deliveries from the huge new Hardware Wholesalers, Inc., plant-warehouse on Nash Road will begin Monday; the first truck load of merchandise from the big warehouse will go to Riverside West in Cape Girardeau, and about a dozen trucks of the HWI fleet will then begin deploying some of the 32,000 items carried here to retailers in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Oklahoma.
James G. Haman, who has owned and operated Kassel's Studio, 124 N. Main St., for nine years, has purchased the large two-story brick dwelling at 1304 Broadway from Mr. and Mrs. Hartford Hill and will, after renovation, move his studio to the new location; Mr. and Mrs. Hill are closing out their novelties shop in the building and will retire.
The Jackson Board of Education and residents owning property bordering on the proposed site for the new Black school building met Monday night when the contract to erect the building was to be let; the board last fall purchased a 5-acre tract adjoining the school park and stadium, thinking it was an ideal location; however, more than 24 property owners have objected to the site.
Following recommendation by a special committee, the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce board of directors approves the establishment of a manufacturing plant of the Howell China Co. here; D.B. Howell, head of the firm, has asked the chamber for assistance in securing a site and construction of a building.
The Rev. Herschel Cohn preaches in the morning at Centenary Methodist Church in the morning on "Why I Became a Christian"; Cohn, an orthodox Jew, says he met Jesus Christ in the trenches of Flanders' Field and converted to the Christian faith; he comes from a remarkable family, his father conducting a chain of 18 stores and his sister being one of the most celebrated actresses in America; in the evening, Cohn speaks at the union service in Courthouse Park.
Mrs. J.J. Cunningham and children, Dorotha and Dick, return from a visitation of one month with relatives at Delta, Colorado, and Troy, Kansas.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.