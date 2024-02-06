Out of the past: Aug. 14

Bishop John J. Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese recently announced new pastoral assignments for priests serving parishes in Southeast Missouri; in Cape Girardeau, the Rev. Jay Gibson, newly ordained, is the new associate pastor at St. Vincent's Catholic Church.
Celebrating the centennial of Evangelical United Church of Christ, the congregation hosts a guest speaker and a dinner; the speaker is Charles Kniker, president and professor of religious and public education at Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Groves, Missouri; the church was founded Aug. 11, 1894, when 12 people met at the old Opera House to discuss forming a German Evangelical Christian Church.
Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton, starting a two-day Southeast Missouri tour in Cape Girardeau in the morning, expresses gloom about the Paris peace talks and their lack of progress; in addition, Eagleton predicts the Senate would get the secret paper on Thailand it wants from the Pentagon.
A forest fire yesterday afternoon burned 45 to 50 acres northwest of Millersville; the fire, which began when a brooder house on the Jesse Estes farm caught fire, burned out of control until about 8 p.m. Wednesday, before fire lines could be established all the way around it.
Mr. and Mrs. Leon Vandivort of Cape Girardeau are notified by the War Department their son, 1st Lt. Arthur C. Vandivort, 26, was killed in action July 23 at Noenfor, New Guinea; likewise, Supt. and Mrs. C.D. Randol of the County Home are advised of the death of a grandson, Lt. Glenn T. Randol Jr., 27, a member of an Army Air Forces combat team serving in the Central Pacific.
Pfc. Robert McCormick, 35, was killed in action in Italy sometime in June, his wife, who resides in Cape Girardeau, is notified by the War Department; McCormick was a native of Corning, Arkansas, but spent much of his life in Cape Girardeau.
Free telephone service between Cape Girardeau and Jackson is coming to an end; the State Public Service Commission has ordered a rate established Sept. 1 on all telephone calls between the two towns; after that time, it will cost 5 cents for a five-minute call between them, and 5 cents for each additional five minutes or fraction.
The Phillips Lumber and Fuel Co. of Cape Girardeau has changed its name to the Southeast Missouri Lumber Co.
