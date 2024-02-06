Out of the past: Aug. 14

1994

Bishop John J. Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese recently announced new pastoral assignments for priests serving parishes in Southeast Missouri; in Cape Girardeau, the Rev. Jay Gibson, newly ordained, is the new associate pastor at St. Vincent's Catholic Church.

Celebrating the centennial of Evangelical United Church of Christ, the congregation hosts a guest speaker and a dinner; the speaker is Charles Kniker, president and professor of religious and public education at Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Groves, Missouri; the church was founded Aug. 11, 1894, when 12 people met at the old Opera House to discuss forming a German Evangelical Christian Church.

1969

Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton, starting a two-day Southeast Missouri tour in Cape Girardeau in the morning, expresses gloom about the Paris peace talks and their lack of progress; in addition, Eagleton predicts the Senate would get the secret paper on Thailand it wants from the Pentagon.

A forest fire yesterday afternoon burned 45 to 50 acres northwest of Millersville; the fire, which began when a brooder house on the Jesse Estes farm caught fire, burned out of control until about 8 p.m. Wednesday, before fire lines could be established all the way around it.