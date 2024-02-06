Out of the past: Aug. 13

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission did a poor job of putting together its 15-year highway plan in 1992, says a report by Missouri's Total Transportation Commission; first off, the project started $1.4 billion in the hole; that deficit could grow to 10 times that amount by the time the project is completed in the new century without new funding, says the report; in addition, the plan didn't allow for construction cost increases from inflation, said the report.
The Rev. Milton Ryan plays to a packed house five times a week; Ryan, pastor at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau, says at least two of five Masses held each week are standing room only; but things are about to change: Work begins this week on a church expansion at St. Vincent; the addition will add seating to the sanctuary, a gathering area at the church entrance and two multipurpose meeting rooms.
After seven years as a mission of First Baptist Church, Lynwood Baptist Chapel becomes an independent church in a special evening service; delivering the sermon is Dr. W.T. Holland, pastor of First Baptist; the Rev. Claude Johnson, associational missionary when the church was organized, the Rev. G.D. Parrack, present superintendent of missions, and the Rev. Bob Buster, former pastor, are also present; organized as Third Baptist Church, Lynwood was received by First Baptist as a mission on June 13, 1965.
The congregation of Bethel Assembly of God conducts the first services in its new sanctuary at 1855 Perryville Road; the church was formerly located at 2011 William St.; the Rev. J.S. Watson, pastor, reports the new structure seats 440 and has 20 classrooms for Sunday school instruction.
Youngsters throughout Southeast Missouri, who have visions of baseball as a career, are showing great interest in the baseball tryout camp the St. Louis Browns will organize here next week; the camp, to be held at Fairground Park starting Sunday, will be for boys between the ages of 17 and 23 years; George Staten, a scout for the Browns, will be in charge of the camp.
Those familiar with the riverfront plans for protection against river flooding, through the formation of benefit districts, believe it is possible actual work on construction of levees or a seawall in some of the sectors could be well underway by winter; it is said that application in court may be made within 30 days for formation of the benefit district in the Main Street area from Bellevue Street to the traffic bridge and in the sector from Sloan's Creek to Bellevue.
George Arkenbauer, who will teach at Trinity Lutheran Church this fall, arrived in Cape Girardeau Friday from Minneapolis, Minnesota, accompanied by his wife; they will make their home here while Arkenbauer teaches at Trinity.
Elmer Schack and "Bud" Blumer, members of the Cape Girardeau Bell Telephone baseball club, are badly hurt and narrowly escape still more serious injury, when both are struck in the head by a bat that slips from the hands of Bob Vangilder, their pitcher, while at bat; the accident comes in the first part of the sixth; the Bell boys are seated on their bench along the third base line, when Vangilder, swinging at a pitched ball, misses and "the willow" slips from his hands and shoots toward the bench; the bat hits Eddie Edmonson's knee, caroms to Blumer's head and then strikes Shack squarely in the face and across the eyes and nose.
-- Sharon K. Sanders