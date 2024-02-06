Out of the past: Aug. 13

1997

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission did a poor job of putting together its 15-year highway plan in 1992, says a report by Missouri's Total Transportation Commission; first off, the project started $1.4 billion in the hole; that deficit could grow to 10 times that amount by the time the project is completed in the new century without new funding, says the report; in addition, the plan didn't allow for construction cost increases from inflation, said the report.

The Rev. Milton Ryan plays to a packed house five times a week; Ryan, pastor at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau, says at least two of five Masses held each week are standing room only; but things are about to change: Work begins this week on a church expansion at St. Vincent; the addition will add seating to the sanctuary, a gathering area at the church entrance and two multipurpose meeting rooms.

1972

After seven years as a mission of First Baptist Church, Lynwood Baptist Chapel becomes an independent church in a special evening service; delivering the sermon is Dr. W.T. Holland, pastor of First Baptist; the Rev. Claude Johnson, associational missionary when the church was organized, the Rev. G.D. Parrack, present superintendent of missions, and the Rev. Bob Buster, former pastor, are also present; organized as Third Baptist Church, Lynwood was received by First Baptist as a mission on June 13, 1965.

The congregation of Bethel Assembly of God conducts the first services in its new sanctuary at 1855 Perryville Road; the church was formerly located at 2011 William St.; the Rev. J.S. Watson, pastor, reports the new structure seats 440 and has 20 classrooms for Sunday school instruction.