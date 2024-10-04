Out of the past: Aug. 13

1996

The lights were off, the classrooms and offices empty Monday at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri; the community college's 120 employees, from administrators to custodians, boarded three buses and traveled to Southeast Missouri State University for a day-long visit with their higher education counterparts; officials from both schools say the visit will improve the working relationship between Three Rivers and Southeast.

After consulting several wildlife biologists, local Humane Society officials say botulism caused the deaths and sickness among ducks at Capaha Park last week.

1971

As expected, the County Court establishes the county revenue tax rate at 50 cents per $100 assessed valuation for this year, some four cents higher than last year and the maximum permitted without a vote of the people.

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. -- A new Missouri Delta Council is formed by the Missouri Cotton Producers Association at a meeting here; it is likely Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Ripley counties will be asked to join the new council; in a single step, the board of directors and members of the MCPA vote to end its operations as a cotton group and to become an organization dedicated to helping the social and economic interests in the delta area.