Out of the past: Aug. 13

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Bishop John J. Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic Diocese has announced new assignments for several priests in the area; the Rev. Milton Ryan of St. Catherine Laboure Church in St. Louis will be the new pastor of St. Vincent's Church in Cape Girardeau; he succeeds the Rev. Richard Lause, who will become pastor of St. Henry's Church in Charleston, Missouri.
Coming off a win for Cape Girardeau's transportation sales tax, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education thinks some strategies that helped that issue pass could be used to help the school district; board members met in Cape Girardeau yesterday for their annual planning session; they agreed to develop a five-year strategic plan by March.
Cape Girardeau County superintendent of schools Edwin W. Sander will take a $795 pay cut for the 1970-1971 year as a result of a ruling by Attorney General John C. Danforth; the office of county school superintendent was abolished by county voters Aug. 4, but won't be closed until the end of the current term July 1, 1971; the State Legislature failed to approve the state's share of his salary, and Danforth ruled the county isn't authorized to pay the money for the state.
BENTON, Mo. -- Promoters of a proposed rock festival near Sikeston, Missouri, were enjoined in Circuit Court on Wednesday from conducting the event, but they expressed fear thousands will show up at the site anyway for the Sept. 4 to 6 festival.
Anticipating the same amount of funds this fiscal year as last year and expenditures not much under costs for the 12 months ending July 1, 1945, the Cape Girardeau City Council sets the new municipal budget the same as for the year just passed; the amount appropriated is $118,200; while the budget was the same last year, the city actually spent $10,918.49 more than the allotted amount.
A large steel barge-type pontoon built by Eddie Erlbacher for the Midwest Dairy Products Corp. was moved from Cape Girardeau on Sunday afternoon by trailer truck to Duquoin, Illinois, where it will be used by the company as a ferry on the lagoon at the Duquoin fairgrounds; the barge, measuring 36 feet long, 12 feet wide and 3 1/2 feet deep, was hauled to Duquoin by Glynn Hartle.
F.G. Jonah, chief engineer for the Frisco Railroad, arrives here to inspect the new passenger station on South Main Street; Jonah tells The Missourian he is pleased with progress on the new building; the work should be finished in October or November.
Jim Emory, son of A.R. Emory, had his left foot and arm injured when he fell from Braun's grocery wagon on Louisiana Avenue on Wednesday and was dragged a distance by a frightened horse; Emory was riding on the wagon with Ollie Murphy, employee of the store, and was having a boyish tussle with him when Murphy accidentally pushed him off the wagon; in falling, the boy became entangled in the lines, the jerk on the horse's head frightening it and causing it to bolt down the street.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.