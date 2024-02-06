Out of the past: Aug. 13

1995

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Bishop John J. Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic Diocese has announced new assignments for several priests in the area; the Rev. Milton Ryan of St. Catherine Laboure Church in St. Louis will be the new pastor of St. Vincent's Church in Cape Girardeau; he succeeds the Rev. Richard Lause, who will become pastor of St. Henry's Church in Charleston, Missouri.

Coming off a win for Cape Girardeau's transportation sales tax, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education thinks some strategies that helped that issue pass could be used to help the school district; board members met in Cape Girardeau yesterday for their annual planning session; they agreed to develop a five-year strategic plan by March.

1970

Cape Girardeau County superintendent of schools Edwin W. Sander will take a $795 pay cut for the 1970-1971 year as a result of a ruling by Attorney General John C. Danforth; the office of county school superintendent was abolished by county voters Aug. 4, but won't be closed until the end of the current term July 1, 1971; the State Legislature failed to approve the state's share of his salary, and Danforth ruled the county isn't authorized to pay the money for the state.

BENTON, Mo. -- Promoters of a proposed rock festival near Sikeston, Missouri, were enjoined in Circuit Court on Wednesday from conducting the event, but they expressed fear thousands will show up at the site anyway for the Sept. 4 to 6 festival.