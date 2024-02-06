Out of the past: Aug. 12

David D. Hodge, a 16-year employee of NataionsBank, has been named regional executive of NationsBank's Southeast Missouri-Illinois region; Hodge, most recently a regional executive in Charlottesville, Virginia, will begin his new duties in Cape Girardeau Monday.
Two agencies in Cape Girardeau and East Prairie, Missouri, have been awarded grants for programming from the 1997 Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention grant program; the 32nd Judicial Circuit Juvenile Division in Cape Girardeau and the Epworth Family Learning Center in East Prairie will split $1.2 million with 31 other agencies that served Missouri youths; the organizations will use the funding to provide programming targeted at juvenile delinquency.
Asphalt was poured Friday on the new basketball court being constructed in Indian Park, William and South Lorimier streets, with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club; the club is spending $1,100 of its horse show money on the project; Delta Asphalt Co. poured the asphalt, while the City Public Works Department did the excavating, hauled gravel and compacted it with the help of the parks department; the latter will put up the goals, hopefully next week.
By unanimous vote last night, Cape Girardeau firemen accepted resolutions to issues pertaining to their jobs as proposed after discussions between their representatives and City Manager W.G. Lawley; a change will be made in the department's sick leave policy, particularly when firemen are absent because of job injury; the men will now be charged less sick leave time; firefighters will also now have an option on receiving monetary benefits while on sick leave from a job injury.
Plainly vexed about several matters, members of the Cape Girardeau Airport Board assumed a belligerent attitude at a meeting yesterday afternoon at City Hall, showing resentment against the way things have gone to hamper its intentions to properly develop Harris Field as a municipal facility; the upshot is representatives of the board will go to Washington, D.C., to make inquiry of the Civil Aeronautics Administration as to why promised funds to assist in purchasing land for extension of the airport and for making such improvements as lengthening runways hasn't been allocated; other airports in the state have received funds.
Residents of the Red Star suburb -- fearful they will be isolated from the rest of town if the present plans for control of river flooding are carried out -- meet to hear what they can do to get protection and stay in their community; Red Star, or the area running north from Sloan's Creek to Cape Rock, has been left out of the U.S. Engineers' planning because, back in 1944, the engineers decided the property valuation in the district wasn't high enough to warrant expenditure of money to provide protection.
Russell Young, whose parents live on the Bend Road north of Cape Girardeau, is home after spending three and a half years in the U.S. Navy; he was aboard the USS Arkansas and cruised in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans; he attained the rank of coxswain during his service, joining the Navy when he was 16 years old.
Indications of the large number of automobiles in Cape Girardeau for the Farm Bureau celebration Thursday is shown in the large amount of gasoline sold here that day; one gas station reports 1,533 gallons of gasoline alone were sold there, a greater amount than was sold here July 5, one of the "biggest" days of the year; this amounted to $367.92.
