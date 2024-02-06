Out of the past: Aug. 12

1997

David D. Hodge, a 16-year employee of NataionsBank, has been named regional executive of NationsBank's Southeast Missouri-Illinois region; Hodge, most recently a regional executive in Charlottesville, Virginia, will begin his new duties in Cape Girardeau Monday.

Two agencies in Cape Girardeau and East Prairie, Missouri, have been awarded grants for programming from the 1997 Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention grant program; the 32nd Judicial Circuit Juvenile Division in Cape Girardeau and the Epworth Family Learning Center in East Prairie will split $1.2 million with 31 other agencies that served Missouri youths; the organizations will use the funding to provide programming targeted at juvenile delinquency.

1972

Asphalt was poured Friday on the new basketball court being constructed in Indian Park, William and South Lorimier streets, with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club; the club is spending $1,100 of its horse show money on the project; Delta Asphalt Co. poured the asphalt, while the City Public Works Department did the excavating, hauled gravel and compacted it with the help of the parks department; the latter will put up the goals, hopefully next week.

By unanimous vote last night, Cape Girardeau firemen accepted resolutions to issues pertaining to their jobs as proposed after discussions between their representatives and City Manager W.G. Lawley; a change will be made in the department's sick leave policy, particularly when firemen are absent because of job injury; the men will now be charged less sick leave time; firefighters will also now have an option on receiving monetary benefits while on sick leave from a job injury.