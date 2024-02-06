All sections
Records
August 12, 2021

Out of the past: Aug. 12

1996

ANNA, Ill. -- About 37 workers at the Veterans Home in Anna stage a demonstration protesting wages that are lower than at any other veterans home in Illinois; eight protesters left their jobs Saturday as part of a union strike and have since lost their jobs.

A large boiler and furnace from the Cape Girardeau area is headed for Mexico; when Havco Wood Products installed new, high-efficiency units at its plant in Scott City's Industrial Park, the existing units were sold to a company in Mexico; Girardeau Stevedores moved the old units, via the Southeast Missouri Port Railroad, from Havco to the port and secured the units for rail movement on the Burlington Northern.

1971

If Rep. Bill D. Burlison is concerned about the prospect of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes running against him, he doesn't show it; back in Cape Girardeau during a late-summer break between congressional sessions, Burlison brushes aside, at least in public, the possibility that Hearnes may seek the Democratic party's 10th District nomination next year.

Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., looking at a drawing of his new senatorial district, allows it looks something like a misshapen rabbit, or perhaps a goat; after the Missouri Senatorial Redistricting Commission completed its work Wednesday, Spradling had a district composed of Reynolds, Carter, Ripley, Wayne, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott and Mississippi counties.

1946

International Shoe Co. workers are back at their machines for the first time since July 30, and operations are in full swing; some 1,500 employees were idle during the period awaiting settlement of a strike in a St. Louis plant which prevented supplies reaching here for continued operation.

Shirley Hawkins of Chaffee, Missouri, a student flier at Consolidated School of Aviation here, miraculously escaped injury late yesterday when a Piper Cub airplane he was flying struck a Missouri Utilities Co. 33,000-volt power circuit on Highway 55 at the outskirts of Chaffee; the pilot managed to land the burning plane in a pasture about 50 yards away, but the ship was destroyed by fire.

1921

Work has started on the beautiful new home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles W. Stehr on Pacific Street, facing North Street; it will be a two-story house, the first story being of brick and the second of stucco.

C.V. Ransom says so many residents of Cape Girardeau prevailed upon him to remain as constable that he has changed his mind about the matter and will continue to serve in that office; two weeks ago, Ransom announced he would tender his resignation to the County Court this week.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

