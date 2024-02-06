Out of the past: Aug. 12

1996

ANNA, Ill. -- About 37 workers at the Veterans Home in Anna stage a demonstration protesting wages that are lower than at any other veterans home in Illinois; eight protesters left their jobs Saturday as part of a union strike and have since lost their jobs.

A large boiler and furnace from the Cape Girardeau area is headed for Mexico; when Havco Wood Products installed new, high-efficiency units at its plant in Scott City's Industrial Park, the existing units were sold to a company in Mexico; Girardeau Stevedores moved the old units, via the Southeast Missouri Port Railroad, from Havco to the port and secured the units for rail movement on the Burlington Northern.

1971

If Rep. Bill D. Burlison is concerned about the prospect of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes running against him, he doesn't show it; back in Cape Girardeau during a late-summer break between congressional sessions, Burlison brushes aside, at least in public, the possibility that Hearnes may seek the Democratic party's 10th District nomination next year.

Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., looking at a drawing of his new senatorial district, allows it looks something like a misshapen rabbit, or perhaps a goat; after the Missouri Senatorial Redistricting Commission completed its work Wednesday, Spradling had a district composed of Reynolds, Carter, Ripley, Wayne, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott and Mississippi counties.