Out of the past: Aug. 12

1995

Signs bearing the image of a wind-chilled American Indian are expected to begin appearing along area roads in the next few weeks as part of a National Park Service effort to commemorate the historic Trail of Tears; the new signs recognize the sacrifices of 15,000 Cherokees in 1838, forced to march from their homes as far east as the Carolinas to Oklahoma reservations.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will make history when its second fixed-base operator and charter company develops into a full-blown operation; the second FBO, Prestige Air Services, will join Air Evac as a fixed-base operator at the airport; Prestige Air expects to be in full operation by the end of the year.

1970

Representatives of Cape Special Road District plan to appear before the Missouri Highway Commission in Jefferson City on Thursday to ask the State Highway Department to take over responsibilities for the part of Nash Road that serves Greater Cape Girardeau Industrial Park; the district would like the state to assume duties of maintaining and improving the road for a 2-mile stretch from Interstate 55 to the end of the industrial tract.

The Aug. 4 referendum here on federally financed housing was illegal, representatives of the United Front of Cape Girardeau charged during a meeting yesterday with Mayor Howard C. Tooke and city manager W.G. Lawley in Common Pleas Courthouse; attorney Richard E. Snider, representing the group of 20 young protesters, declared results of the referendum should be thrown out because state statutes and city ordinances weren't followed.