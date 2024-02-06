Out of the past: Aug. 12

Signs bearing the image of a wind-chilled American Indian are expected to begin appearing along area roads in the next few weeks as part of a National Park Service effort to commemorate the historic Trail of Tears; the new signs recognize the sacrifices of 15,000 Cherokees in 1838, forced to march from their homes as far east as the Carolinas to Oklahoma reservations.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will make history when its second fixed-base operator and charter company develops into a full-blown operation; the second FBO, Prestige Air Services, will join Air Evac as a fixed-base operator at the airport; Prestige Air expects to be in full operation by the end of the year.
Representatives of Cape Special Road District plan to appear before the Missouri Highway Commission in Jefferson City on Thursday to ask the State Highway Department to take over responsibilities for the part of Nash Road that serves Greater Cape Girardeau Industrial Park; the district would like the state to assume duties of maintaining and improving the road for a 2-mile stretch from Interstate 55 to the end of the industrial tract.
The Aug. 4 referendum here on federally financed housing was illegal, representatives of the United Front of Cape Girardeau charged during a meeting yesterday with Mayor Howard C. Tooke and city manager W.G. Lawley in Common Pleas Courthouse; attorney Richard E. Snider, representing the group of 20 young protesters, declared results of the referendum should be thrown out because state statutes and city ordinances weren't followed.
The congregation of Christ Evangelical Church observes the 51st anniversary of the church's founding with a special morning program; a service of praise and thanksgiving is conducted by the pastor, the Rev. Arno H. Franke; Josephine Hopper is guest organist.
The family of John William Cole of Cape Girardeau was notified yesterday of his death in action July 22 in the Pacific; the 18-year-old sailor graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in May 1944 and enlisted in the Navy; he was serving as a gunner aboard a supply vessel.
An experiment to prevent violations of government laws on the Mississippi River is to be made, and the USS Dixie is being sent from the Atlantic coast to patrol the river from New Orleans to St. Louis; all boats making Cape Girardeau home will be under the inspection of a "patrolman" based on the Dixie.
The "lower mill" of the Matteson Paint Co. property has been sold to Marquette Milling and Manufacturing Co. of St. Louis, which is planning to have the mill in operation milling ochre in about a month; ochre mined in Scott County will be brought here for milling, after which it will be shipped out of this area to be used elsewhere.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
