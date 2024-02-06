Out of the past: Aug. 12

1994

The first River Heritage Regional Black Family Reunion kicks off here with a presentation by the Rev. Benjamin Hooks, former executive director of the NAACP; Hooks attends a prayer breakfast and is keynote speaker at a leadership seminar that is part of the reunion; the reunion is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.

The new Themis Street bridge over Walker Creek opens to traffic in the morning; but the Independence Street span over the same creek will be closed to eastbound traffic beginning Monday morning; Themis Street at Kingshighway has been closed to traffic since March 25 because of the city's flood-control project.

1969

Meeting last night, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education voted to reduce the school tax levy by 8 cents for this fiscal year in view of the blanket assessment increases ordered recently by the Cape Girardeau County Board of Equalization; the new rate is $3.77 for each $100 assessed valuation.

Right of way has been obtained, plans are completed and on Aug. 29 the State Highway Commission will take bids for the remaining 13.1 miles of Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, from its present Fruitland terminus to the Perry County line.