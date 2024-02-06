Out of the past: Aug. 12

1992

Under a new lease agreement, the fixed-base operator at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport will be charged a 2 cents-per-gallon fuel flowage fee and will lease fewer acres; Mark Spatz, owner and president of Cape Central Airways, the fixed-base operator, says he is unhappy with the lease agreement, although he understands why it was changed.

Leonard W. Clark, 49, has been appointed assistant to the president of Southeast Missouri State University for equal opportunity/diversity issues and university policy development.

1967

Dr. Charles J. McClain, president of Jefferson Junior College at Hillsboro, Missouri, was guest speaker at the State College summer commencement program last night; 204 students graduated at the exercises held on the east terraces of Academic Hall, with a brisk, cool breeze blowing.

The treatment of cancer will advance another step in Cape Girardeau when the new cobalt radiation therapy unit goes into operation at Southeast Missouri Hospital, says O.D. Niswonger, assistant administrator; the $40,000 unit should be in operation in about a month.