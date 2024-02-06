Out of the past: Aug. 12

Under a new lease agreement, the fixed-base operator at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport will be charged a 2 cents-per-gallon fuel flowage fee and will lease fewer acres; Mark Spatz, owner and president of Cape Central Airways, the fixed-base operator, says he is unhappy with the lease agreement, although he understands why it was changed.
Leonard W. Clark, 49, has been appointed assistant to the president of Southeast Missouri State University for equal opportunity/diversity issues and university policy development.
Dr. Charles J. McClain, president of Jefferson Junior College at Hillsboro, Missouri, was guest speaker at the State College summer commencement program last night; 204 students graduated at the exercises held on the east terraces of Academic Hall, with a brisk, cool breeze blowing.
The treatment of cancer will advance another step in Cape Girardeau when the new cobalt radiation therapy unit goes into operation at Southeast Missouri Hospital, says O.D. Niswonger, assistant administrator; the $40,000 unit should be in operation in about a month.
With weather conditions more favorable following a letup of rain, more progress is being made on construction of the new Army airport south of Cape Girardeau on Highway 61; thus far about 100 acres of the tract has been plowed, and more progress will be shown during the next few days if the weather cooperates; an effort is being made to have the whole tract plowed within another week.
Proposals for the establishment of a chain of American Youth Hostels to Cape Girardeau, completing a system already extending from St. Louis to Caledonia, Missouri, in Washington County, have been made by a group from St. Louis and local enthusiasts; the hostel movement, which is gaining momentum with tire rationing, calls for the establishment of overnight stops at even intervals along a chosen route.
A Victrola concert of sacred and patriotic music is furnished by the Clark Music Company before the regular outdoor religious exercises in the evening at Courthouse Park; the sermon at the union service is delivered by the Rev. A.H. Bueltemann of the German Methodist Church.
The clock in the dome of the county courthouse in Jackson strikes again; the Rev. Henry Idel of Appleton has repaired the chronometer, and again the bell booms for the time of day and night, which is gratifying to many.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
