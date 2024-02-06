Out of the past: Aug. 11

1998

The first product should roll off the lines of Procter & Gamble Co.'s $350 million addition in October 1999; Steve Bell, start-up director for P&G's expansion north of Cape Girardeau, said the addition is the second-most expensive transaction in the company's history; Bounty paper towels and Charmin toilet tissue will be manufactured at the new facility, while the existing plant will continue to make disposable diapers and feminine hygiene products; Bell spoke yesterday to the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club at the Holiday Inn.

Mr. K's Food Center will open in Cape Girardeau this fall; Mr. K's, a family supermarket operation with two stores in Pekin, Illinois, will become the largest supermarket in Cape Girardeau when it opens on Silver Springs Road; Bob Schade will open and manage the store in the former 60,000-square-foot Shop 'n Save supermarket.

1973

Cape Girardeau County Planning and Zoning Commission may come up with some suggested regulations on subdivisions and county roads by the end of the year, but it will probably be years before a full-fledged planning and zoning program is in progress; Norman H. Weiss, chairman of the 112-member commission, says, "We are proceeding deliberately and making a start. We don't want to rush into this thing. If we do, we're asking for more trouble than we can shake a stick at."

Four hundred eighteen undergraduate and graduate students receive degrees at the 1973 summer commencement exercises at Southeast Missouri State University in the evening; the exercises are held on the terraces east of Academic Hall, and State Auditor John D. Ashcroft is the speaker.