Out of the past: Aug. 11

The first product should roll off the lines of Procter & Gamble Co.'s $350 million addition in October 1999; Steve Bell, start-up director for P&G's expansion north of Cape Girardeau, said the addition is the second-most expensive transaction in the company's history; Bounty paper towels and Charmin toilet tissue will be manufactured at the new facility, while the existing plant will continue to make disposable diapers and feminine hygiene products; Bell spoke yesterday to the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club at the Holiday Inn.
Mr. K's Food Center will open in Cape Girardeau this fall; Mr. K's, a family supermarket operation with two stores in Pekin, Illinois, will become the largest supermarket in Cape Girardeau when it opens on Silver Springs Road; Bob Schade will open and manage the store in the former 60,000-square-foot Shop 'n Save supermarket.
Cape Girardeau County Planning and Zoning Commission may come up with some suggested regulations on subdivisions and county roads by the end of the year, but it will probably be years before a full-fledged planning and zoning program is in progress; Norman H. Weiss, chairman of the 112-member commission, says, "We are proceeding deliberately and making a start. We don't want to rush into this thing. If we do, we're asking for more trouble than we can shake a stick at."
Four hundred eighteen undergraduate and graduate students receive degrees at the 1973 summer commencement exercises at Southeast Missouri State University in the evening; the exercises are held on the terraces east of Academic Hall, and State Auditor John D. Ashcroft is the speaker.
Curtis L. Childs, 70, a member of the Cape Girardeau Police Department for 32 years, dies at a local hospital; born at Neelys Landing, he moved to Cape Girardeau in 1905, marrying Fannie Walker the same year; she survives, along with three sons, a daughter, four brothers and three granddaughters.
State Sen. L.D. Joslyn of Charleston, Missouri, was sworn in as judge of the 28th Judicial Circuit by Supreme Court Judge Albert Clark in Jefferson City yesterday, after receiving the appointment from Gov. Phil M. Donnely; before the ceremony giving him the interim judgeship, Joslyn resigned as state senator; he succeeds Judge J.C. McDowell, also of Charleston, who resigned to accept appointment by the governor to the Springfield Court of Appeals; Joslyn plans to hold law days in each of the three counties under his jurisdiction -- Cape Girardeau, Scott and Mississippi -- next week.
Work on a large improvement program for the Cape Girardeau Teachers College, costing approximately $20,000, is underway at the college, and the greater part of it will be completed before school opens in September; nearly 50 men are employed in the work, which includes practically every building on the campus; along with finishing touches to the new Education Building, the project includes new floors for the gymnasiums in Academic Hall, a new floor for the dome, which will be used for storage and observatory purposes, overhauling of the old Training School building to be used by the Science Department and transforming Albert Hall, a men's dormitory, into a home for female students.
Circuit Court Judge John A. Snider's damage case against the City of Cape Girardeau is dismissed by Common Pleas Court Judge Frank Kelly, after the plaintiff's attorney refuses to plead further in the case when the court sustained a motion to strike out a portion of the plaintiff's permission; Snider will appeal the decision.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
