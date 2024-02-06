Out of the past: Aug. 11

1996

Wesley Wrucke is installed as the new principal of Trinity Lutheran Christian Day School during the morning worship service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau; Wrucke comes to Trinity from Lebanon Lutheran School in Watertown, Wisconsin, where he served as principal and teacher.

The community flocks to Oak Ridge High School to see the results of its support; about 350 persons pack the cafeteria to help dedicate $750,000 in new classrooms and renovations; there are speeches and prayers, but mostly there are thank-yous to voters of the district for making it possible.

1971

A chapter of the National Welfare Rights Organization has been established in Cape Girardeau; the NWRO has as its goals a minimum income of $6,500 a year, guaranteed by the federal government, to enable a poor family to "survive at a minimum but adequate level of health and decency" and sufficient clothing and school supplies where needed -- provided free of charge by school districts using federal funds -- for children of families on welfare.

Examinations for Missouri driver's licenses will be changed to a new location beginning Aug. 19, says Capt. W.C. Brooks, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E commander; the new location is at the intersection of Main and Merriwether streets, just south of the Main Street business district and adjacent to the Merriwether pumping station.