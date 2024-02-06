Out of the past: Aug. 11

1995

COMMERCE, Mo. -- This small Mississippi River town could be getting smaller; the town board has applied for $1.7 million in federal and state money to buy 72 houses and vacant lots in the flood-prone area; the houses would be torn down and the lots cleared.

Dr. Roy Wilson, director of the state Department of Mental Health, visits Cape Girardeau, accompanied by state representatives Tom Marshall of Marshall and Patrick Naeger of Perryville; they meet with about 30 mental health professionals and interested residents at the Community Counseling Center.

1970

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has revised the school dress code; patterned as a shortened form of the code of last year, it eliminates a positive restriction on hemlines; the new policy says "the length of all girls' clothes shall have no arbitrary restrictions, but shall be within reason."

Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, are feeling the effects of the strike by truck drivers employed by United Parcel Service; the strike involves about 450 members of Teamsters Local 688 of St. Louis who work for the parcel delivery firm.