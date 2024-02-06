Out of the past: Aug. 11

McCLURE, Ill. -- The Alexander County liquor control commissioner has shut down the Hush Puppy Too nightclub indefinitely in the wake of a second homicide there in six months; commissioner Louis Maze pulled the liquor license of the club, located near routes 3 and 146 south of McClure, on Tuesday.
Cape Girardeau public schools superintendent Neyland Clark received a one-year extension to his contract and a raise from the board of education yesterday; the board voted 5-2 in favor of the contract extension; Clark's pay will increase $1,483, to $75,997.
A cool front brings relief to area residents over the weekend, following nearly a week-long period of sweltering temperatures that hit a peak of 101 degrees at 2 p.m. Saturday; the front, which moved through Saturday afternoon, dropped the temperature to a pleasant 80 degrees at 5 p.m.
Premiums totaling $57,639 will be offered to exhibitors at the SEMO District fair this year, a sum $203 less than the prize money listed in last year's fair catalogue; the fair, entering its 114th year, will be held Sept. 9 to 14 at Arena Park.
A big crowd again pours into the SEMO District Fair grounds, after an estimated 6,000 persons paid admission to witness the events of Cape Girardeau Day yesterday; highlighting today's program is the display of 500 head of livestock, horse racing in the afternoon and a society horse show in the evening.
Previously reported as missing in action, Cpl. Lester Hobbs of Cape Girardeau was killed in action April 28 in the European theater of the war; the "missing in action" report was received here May 13, the same day relatives received word Cpl. John T. Klobe and Pvt. Walter Burgfeld of Jackson had been killed; the three were serving together in a quartermaster unit based in England.
Henry Bodenstein of Gordonville lost several thousand dollars when his immense barn, containing 1,000 or more bushels of wheat, 75 loads of hay, between 400 and 500 bushels of corn and all his farm machinery, burned overnight; besides the grain, there were two buggies, several plows, two wagons, a binder and all the harness and farm machinery in the barn; it so happened all the livestock was in the field.
The Cape Girardeau County Minute Men, a group organized during the war to assist campaigns to help win the war, has gone out of existence; with the demobilization comes the automatic demobilization of the Cape Girardeau County Minute Women as well, as this organization came into existence solely as an aid to the Minute Men.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.