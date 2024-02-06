Out of the past: Aug. 11

1994

McCLURE, Ill. -- The Alexander County liquor control commissioner has shut down the Hush Puppy Too nightclub indefinitely in the wake of a second homicide there in six months; commissioner Louis Maze pulled the liquor license of the club, located near routes 3 and 146 south of McClure, on Tuesday.

Cape Girardeau public schools superintendent Neyland Clark received a one-year extension to his contract and a raise from the board of education yesterday; the board voted 5-2 in favor of the contract extension; Clark's pay will increase $1,483, to $75,997.

1969

A cool front brings relief to area residents over the weekend, following nearly a week-long period of sweltering temperatures that hit a peak of 101 degrees at 2 p.m. Saturday; the front, which moved through Saturday afternoon, dropped the temperature to a pleasant 80 degrees at 5 p.m.

Premiums totaling $57,639 will be offered to exhibitors at the SEMO District fair this year, a sum $203 less than the prize money listed in last year's fair catalogue; the fair, entering its 114th year, will be held Sept. 9 to 14 at Arena Park.