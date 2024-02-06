Out of the past: Aug. 11

The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority is one step closer to securing a new tenant that could increase shipping volume tenfold at the port. Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. in April signed a letter of intent to lease up to 20 acres of land at the port and construct a $3.5 million facility. Yesterday, Ed Case, regional manager and corporate vice president for the company, presented a $41,000 check to the port authority for the lease.
Mayor Carlton Meyer officially opens the 85th edition of the Jackson Homecomers festival in the evening.
City Councilmen J. Ronald Fischer and A. Robert Pierce, in discussing the city's purchasing cement from the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. for the contractor building the runway at the municipal airport, explain they favored the move in an effort to keep the local plant busy and workers employed.
It is announced by Bishop Ignatius J. Strecker that Monsignor Joseph H. Huels, pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, has been named pastor of St. Mary's Cathedral here. He succeeds Monsignor Leo P. Kampmann, who recently was stricken with a heart attack and is recuperating at a St. Louis hospital.
Actual construction work on the Missouri sector of the 550-mile oil pipeline from Texas to Illinois hasn't begun yet, but the C.S. Foreman Co., contractor of this section, has established an office in Cape Girardeau. Company officials say the first work will be done on the northern terminus of the Missouri sector, in the vicinity of Gray's Point, Missouri, where it will cross the Mississippi River into Illinois. Pipe is being unloaded at Illmo from trucks and railroad cars and will be strung along the right of way by the C. Hobson-Dunn Co. pipe-stringing crews.
Winning two first places and a third, young Dick Krewinghouse takes the sweepstakes lead in the early competition in the annual Optimist Club Boys' Week program. His nearest competitor is Joe Howell.
The second day of examinations for the selective service passed uneventfully yesterday, with 90 men examined in Jackson by Drs. Vinyard and Siebert; 65 were found fit to serve.
Fred Groves, the Ford man of Cape Girardeau, receives orders to report to Fort Sheridan, Illinois, for military training. Groves took the examination for the aviation corps about two weeks ago, and although he didn't meet some of the demands made by the government upon applicants, he was admitted by reason of his exceptional knowledge of automobiles.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
