Out of the past: Aug. 11

1992

The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority is one step closer to securing a new tenant that could increase shipping volume tenfold at the port. Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. in April signed a letter of intent to lease up to 20 acres of land at the port and construct a $3.5 million facility. Yesterday, Ed Case, regional manager and corporate vice president for the company, presented a $41,000 check to the port authority for the lease.

Mayor Carlton Meyer officially opens the 85th edition of the Jackson Homecomers festival in the evening.

1967

City Councilmen J. Ronald Fischer and A. Robert Pierce, in discussing the city's purchasing cement from the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. for the contractor building the runway at the municipal airport, explain they favored the move in an effort to keep the local plant busy and workers employed.

It is announced by Bishop Ignatius J. Strecker that Monsignor Joseph H. Huels, pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, has been named pastor of St. Mary's Cathedral here. He succeeds Monsignor Leo P. Kampmann, who recently was stricken with a heart attack and is recuperating at a St. Louis hospital.