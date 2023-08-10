Out of the past: Aug. 10

1998

Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments have joined with representatives from the state fire marshal's office to combat a rash of suspicious fires that have started in the city during the past four and a half months; since April 1, 14 suspicious fires have been reported in the seven-block area stretching from the Mississippi River to South Ellis Street; most of the fires occurred between William and Morgan Oak streets; authorities are uncertain whether the fires are the work of a single individual or several people, although they have noted similarities among many of the fires.

Massachusetts Congressman William Delahunt says he has seen both ends of a horse but knows next to nothing about agriculture; Delahunt, a liberal Democrat whose district includes Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard, travels to Southeast Missouri to get a first-hand look at farming; he joins U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson on her annual, four-day agriculture tour.

1973

Chances of more thunderstorms are predicted for the weekend after heavy showers yesterday brought .79-inch of rainfall to the Cape Girardeau area as a welcome respite to farmers and gardeners; it was the first appreciable rain here since July 29, when 1.15 inches was measured at the municipal airport; the same amount fell June 17.

Meetings of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will be open to the public and the news media, but probably not before Missouri's new open meetings law becomes effective Sept. 28; this would mean the board could continue to meet in regular closed sessions until October; the next regent meeting is scheduled for Thursday; board president Lindsay W. Simmons says he hasn't decided whether newsmen will be admitted to that meeting, saying, "I haven't given it much thought."